Raw Ireland side can use USA Eagles as stepping stone

It’s six weeks shy of a calendar year since rugby returned from its pandemic pause with two interpro derbies at the Aviva Stadium so there’s a fitting sense of closure to events tonight as a line is drawn under this season-and-a-bit at the same Lansdowne Road postcode.

Same venue, different backdrop. The presence of a few thousand spectators for this, and last week’s visit of Japan to Dublin, is visible reason for cheer after far too many months of eerie emptiness and ersatz crowd noises.

That sense of renewal, the urge to look ahead rather than backwards, is mirrored in an Ireland team and matchday squad that is wetter behind the ears than a child on its first day at kindergarten.

Four uncapped players get their chance from the off. James Hume and Robert Baloucoune start in the back line, Tom O’Toole in the tight and Nick Timoney in the back row. All of them swapping the red hand of Ulster to answer Ireland’s call.

Making the bench has not been an automatic stepping stone to time on the pitch under Farrell but it would be a surprise if one or more of Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade or and Harry Byrne failed to make their own bows as replacements at some point or other.

Another eight among them can count more fingers than caps and this injection of youth and energy should ensure there will be a zip and eagerness to Ireland that can offset at least some of the inevitable collective clunkiness.

It won’t be perfect, then, but there are dots connecting most of the combinations, not least in a backline with three Ulstermen, three Munstermen and Hugo Keenan’s steadying hand at full-back.

Dave Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher have spent enough time together on the training paddock with Ireland at this stage, James Ryan and Ryan Baird are Leinster clubmates, and even Caelan Doris and Gavin Coombes have played age grade rugby together in the past.

Add in the weeks the squad has spent being put through its paces in the Sport Ireland Campus and you should have a basis for a performance that is good enough to deal with an Eagles side playing for just the second time since the World Cup.

Much of the hoped-for fluidity will depend on the Munster half-back pairing of Joey Carbery and Craig Casey which, while bursting with potential, pitches up here having played together for the grand total of just 168 minutes with their province.

This will be only Carbery’s eighth time to wear the No.10 jersey for his country, and just the second in almost 24 months thanks to injury issues stemming back to before the 2019 World Cup, but he is the senior pro in the tandem.

“He is, and he has obviously been through a lot,” said Farrell, “but he coped fantastically well last week and I’m sure the nerves are well settled after knowing that he can perform in a very difficult and tough game against a really well-drilled side in Japan.”

Today’s visitors arrive in much the same boat as Japan last week in terms of the paucity of games banked since the 2019 World Cup. They reappeared from forced hibernation only six days ago when going down 43-29 to a new-look England side at Twickenham.

The Eagles did outscore their hosts 26-17 in the second-half in London having given away too many soft tries up to that, so it was an encouraging effort for a side containing two Irishmen in the form of out-half Luke Carty and Paul Mullen at prop.

Gary Gold has made four changes to the side for this one. Two of the squad play in France, another pair in England. Everyone else has been called up from the MLR and the head coach has expressed the wish that this tour can frank the work being done in their domestic league.

They showed last week that they are not to be discounted.

“We need to make sure … that we respect ourselves in how we’re going to play,” said Farrell. “This is a game of rugby, this isn’t touch rugby. We’ve got to respect how we want to play the game and make sure that we don’t become ill-disciplined in the way that we perform.

The Ireland boss has warned his young and inexperienced players not to play “desperate”. To shine as individuals playing for the greater good. Some individual star turns and a win would bring the curtain down neatly.