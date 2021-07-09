Lions player's Covid case was 'false positive' as Warren Gatland makes 13 changes for Sharks rematch

The British & Irish Lions have been cleared to play their hastily arranged tour match with the Cell C Sharks on Saturday after a number of their players were released from self-isolation on Friday.

The move, following a further round of Covid-19 PCR testing, came as the unnamed player who tested positive on Wednesday, the day of the Lions’ first and scheduled game against the Sharks in Johannesburg, was deemed a false positive. That player has since received two negative PCR test results.

He and a number of players identified as close contacts have now rejoined the Lions’ biosecure bubble and their release allowed head coach Warren Gatland to name his side for Saturday’s match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria (5pm Irish Time).

England hooker and 2017 Lions Test starter Jamie George will captain a side showing 13 changes to the team that played the same opposition at Emirates Airline Stadium two days ago, winning 54-7, with only centre Elliot Daly and hat-trick-scoring wing Duhan van der Merwe retained.

There is still no sign of Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw, who has not played in South Africa yet having sustained a slight hamstring strain following the Edinburgh win over Japan a fortnight ago, but Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, and Jack Conan are the Irish players named in the forward pack with tour captain Conor Murray on the bench.

Saturday’s game replaces the scheduled tour match against the Bulls, who were unable to field a side following a number of confirmed Covid cases in their camp. While the Lions will be grateful to have a game this weekend, the Sharks will be relying on a largely second-string line-up as they back up for a second game in four days. They conceded eight tries to the Lions and have only named three survivors from Wednesday night in their starting XV for game two.

The Lions still have four members of staff, only one of whom tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, and a player in isolation and Gatland said: “It’s obviously been a slightly turbulent week, but we remain determined to keep rolling with the punches.

“In many ways, the challenges we’ve faced this week have strengthened our resolve to do everything we can to overcome the challenges created by Covid.

“The feeling in the camp on Wednesday night was just to give it a crack – I was really proud by how everyone reacted, particularly the matchday squad who would have never prepared for a game like that before.

“Saturday is another opportunity to see how the boys go and for us as coaches to try out a few more combinations ahead of the Test series.”

Of George’s captaincy, Gatland praised the Saracens and England front-rower and added: “I have long been an admirer of Jamie’s leadership skills, so I am delighted to name him skipper. We want to pass on thanks to the Sharks boys for fronting up and going again on Saturday. That’s the spirit of rugby, and a great chance for them to have another shot at us.”

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: L Williams (Wales); A Watson (England), E Daly (England), C Harris (Scotland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); D Biggar (Wales), G Davies (Wales); R Sutherland (Scotland), J George – captain (England), T Furlong (Ireland); M Itoje (England), J Hill (England); T Beirne (Ireland); H Watson (Scotland), J Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: K Owens (Wales), W Jones (Wales), K Sinckler (England), C Lawes (England), S Simmonds (England), T Curry (England), C Murray (Ireland), F Russell (Scotland).

CELL C SHARKS: A Volmink; M Potgieter, W Kok, M Koster, T Abrahams; L Cronje, J Hendrikse; N Mchunu, K van Vuuren, W Herbst; L R Roets, R Hugo; D Richardson, M Gumede, P Buthelezi - captain.

Replacements: D Jooste, M Majola, K Mchunu, T Bholi, J Labuschagne, C Wright, B Chamberlain, J Ward.

Extra replacements: L Adriaanse, R Jonker, C Bosch.