'Player welfare must come first': Covid cases in Georgia camp cause cancellation of Scotland test

With Georgia’s Test match against South Africa called off – and the subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment – an agreement has been reached to cancel the match.
'Player welfare must come first': Covid cases in Georgia camp cause cancellation of Scotland test

With Georgia’s Test match against South Africa called off – and the subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment – an agreement has been reached to cancel the match.

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 11:34
Press Association

Mike Blair was left “massively disappointed” after Scotland’s Test against Georgia in Tbilisi, scheduled for later this month, was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the hosts’ camp.

Georgia reported six positive Covid-19 cases whilst in South Africa this week which led to the cancellation of their match against the Springboks.

The subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment means an agreement has been reached to cancel the fixture with Scotland on July 17.

Scotland had already been forced to call off their Test match against Romania and an ‘A’ international against England due to positive Covid-19 tests being returned in the Scots’ camp.

Interim head coach Blair said: “As a playing group and management team, we’re obviously massively disappointed as the Georgia match was a challenge we were looking forward to, especially given that our last two fixtures have been called off.

“However, like all decisions during this pandemic, player welfare must always come first, and our thoughts are certainly with those affected in the Georgian camp as we have been through a similar situation.

“It’s clearly been a frustrating couple of weeks given the positive cases and subsequent cancellations, however I can’t fault the hard work and effort put in by this group of players through what has been a tough period.

“We’ll see plenty more from them in years to come if they continue with the same drive that we’ve seen in this short time together.” Scotland’s squad had returned to graduated training at Oriam Performance Centre this week after a round of negative PCR tests allowed the team to begin preparations ahead of departing for Georgia this weekend.

However, with their summer schedule now concluded, players will released back to their respective clubs.

Mike Blair was left “massively disappointed” after Scotland’s Test against Georgia in Tbilisi, scheduled for later this month, was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the hosts’ camp.

More in this section

Andy Farrell 6/7/2021 Andy Farrell: 'Have they hunger to get themselves to 30 caps?'
Ben Calveley 8/7/2021 Lions chief: We came into this country to play rugby, not sit in bio-secure bubbles
A view of the British Irish Lions team huddle after the game 7/7/2021 Lions' Covid-hit tour to continue with rematch against Sharks on Saturday
Ireland v Japan - Summer Series 2021 - Aviva Stadium

Andy Farrell looking to unearth 'three, four or five gems' against USA

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up