Andy Farrell looking to unearth 'three, four or five gems' against USA

Andy Farrell doesn’t do nuance, but he has rarely been more forthright than yesterday when chucking eight uncapped players into the matchday squad for tomorrow’s season-ender against the USA and then challenging them to impress.

The callow nature of this selection is breathtaking, regardless of the opposition.

The eight newbies aside, there are another eight in the 23 clutching eight caps or fewer. The starting XV has just 171 appearances — and 96 starts — between them. A dozen are aged 25 or younger.

Farrell was asked about this selection in relation to the next World Cup, but made it clear he is looking for players to put their hands up for next season, not France in 2023.

This is both a short-term and a long-term selection.

It’s no secret that coaches frame most public utterances with their players rather than the public in mind. The blunt Englishman didn’t even attempt to disguise that here.

“I hope we have whetted the appetite of a good few players,” he said of this summer’s business. “If we can get three, four, or five gems out of this, that are serious contenders to add to our squad next season, then we’d be well pleased with that.

“So, I hope this summer there is a lot of reflection. I hope there is an appetite to improve in all aspects of the game, certainly skill-wise and physically, like everyone does during a pre-season, because the season starts off with a bang.”

He asked rhetorically whether players had the hunger, consistency, and know-how to push beyond this weekend’s appointment and build a Test career. It had all the subtlety of a mallet.

This assignment will call for players to display what he has consistently called a ‘point of difference’ while aligning themselves with the collective. He has told them not to be ‘desperate’, but rather to find the balance between individual prowess and team play.

No easy thing given the wholesale changes, but Robert Baloucoune and James Hume, two of the fresh faces, are at least familiar with each other from Ulster duty. The presence of Stuart McCloskey alongside them in the back division is another plus.

The Ulster theme continues in the pack with Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney. Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, and Harry Byrne will all hope to follow suit off the bench.

Add in the eight single-digit cappers on the roster, and it makes for a lot of nervous energy in a room where James Ryan will wear the armband and Andrew Conway, Joey Carbery, and Dave Kilcoyne will be other wise old heads.

Farrell has been accused of reluctance to give youth its chance, the latest being last week when the likes of Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey got little game time against Japan, but it’s impossible to please all the people all of the time. There will be no senior debuts for now for Tom Daly, Ross Molony, and Peter Dooley despite their recent presence in camp. But the boss man did offer a fig of comfort as the season winds down.

“We give them feedback of where we think they’re at, but also it isn’t about getting just one cap, is it? It’s about making sure that you’re good enough to get back in the room consistently.

Like I said before — can we get 10 caps out of them? Can we 15, and then push onto 20? So I hope this three weeks has been that way for most of the players within the squad.

“Look at the guys playing this weekend … Robert Baloucoune. He’s been in a good few camps now. Tom O’Toole has been in with us for two years and he’s come on a treat and deserves his chance. We’ve done that throughout, with Ryan Baird etc, so it’s not just a matter of coming in and getting selected or being disappointed. It’s about using it for the right reasons and growing as a player.”