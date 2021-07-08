Lions chief: We came into this country to play rugby, not sit in bio-secure bubbles

The British & Irish Lions Managing Director has said the tourists were in South Africa to play rugby “not sit in bio-secure bubbles” as plans were announced to replace Saturday’s opponents with a second match against the Cell C Sharks.

The Lions beat the Sharks 54-7 in Johannesburg on Wednesday night in the second of their scheduled eight games on South African soil culminating in a three-Test series against the Springboks.

Yet their game against the Vodacom Bulls, scheduled for Pretoria on Saturday evening, was postponed on Tuesday after the Loftus Versfeld franchise reported a number of positive Covid-19 test results among its playing staff.

Then two members of the Lions touring party tested positive on Wednesday, a player and a member of head coach Warren Gatland’s management team, sending a further eight players into self-isolation at their Johannesburg hotel base.

Wednesday night’s game against the Sharks was played as scheduled with the Lions making eight changes to their previously-named matchday squad, withdrawing four players from the starting line-up and another four including tour captain Conor Murray from their replacements. The player who delivered a “single gene” or low-level positive has now tested negative and is awaiting a further negative test on Friday before he and his close contacts are allowed to re-enter the Lions bubble.

And now the Lions have secured a make-up game for their Covid-hit tour after host governing body SA Rugby organised a rematch with the Durban-based Sharks, this time at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Lions MD Ben Calveley spoke online to media from the tour party’s hotel on Thursday and insisted the hastily-scheduled rematch with the Sharks was a rugby decision taken to help Gatland continue preparing his squad for the opening Test against the world champions in Cape Town on July 24, not as a box-ticking exercise in order to fulfill broadcasting contracts.

“From a rugby point of view, we were scheduled to play a fixture on Saturday, albeit against the Bulls not the Sharks. We came into this country to play rugby matches, right, not to sit in bio-secure bubbles.

“We want to play the matches so that we can prepare the side to be ready to take on the Springboks in a Test series. That was very much the driver behind the decision to go ahead on Saturday.”

Calveley gave an update on the Lions players and management who had either tested positive for Covid or had been placed in self-isolation after being deemed close contacts.

"So yesterday morning we had one member of management who tested Covid-positive, he had four close contacts — two of whom were players and two staff. We immediately isolated that group.

"We then surge tested the whole of the rest of the tour party, both lateral flow and PCR. All of those tests came back negative apart from one player who returned what's called a single gene positive, in other words a very low-level positive.

"Out of caution, we isolated that player and his close contacts. We were then advised by our Medical Advisory Committee that we had to test that individual again today, which we've now done.

"That test came back negative, we have to test again tomorrow. If that's negative, then he and all of his close contacts will be released back into the bubble and will be available for selection."

Despite unease in many quarters that pressing on with the current tour was a mistaken decision given the rising number of Covid cases and hospital admissions in South Africa, where only a small percentage of the population had received vaccinations, Calveley disagreed with the notion put to him that the tour is doomed.

"Look, what I would say is that it is a challenge. I'm definitely not going to sit here and say that this is easy. We are absolutely determined to make it work.

"We put measures in place to make it work, so we're living in a very strict biosecure environment where we're governed by very strict protocols.

"We have a Medical Advisory Group in place that has independent virologists and infectious disease specialists advising us on what we can and can't do.

"It is the same for the Lions and the Springboks, we're tested frequently — minimum three times a week — we have no interaction with the general public, we're playing in far fewer venues than would originally have been the case and, of course, we don't have fans in the venues.

"So, we're doing everything we possibly can to make sure this tour will go ahead.

"We are determined to make it successful."

The Lions MD was asked what would it take for the three Test matches against the Springboks to be placed in serious doubt, to which he replied: “I don't think I'd set an arbitrary benchmark that would put the series in doubt.

“The approach that we take is making sure that we abide by the protocols that have been designed by experts in this area. Make sure that we exhibit all of the right behaviours, which we are at the moment. Everybody is socially distanced. Everybody is wearing masks and focusing on hand hygiene. Meetings are taking place in well-ventilated areas. The protocols are working at the moment because they are identifying people who have, sadly contracted the virus. We're then isolating them from the rest of the population and then after a period of time they can be reintegrated once they've got through their infectious period. We're doing everything we can to make sure the matches can go ahead.”