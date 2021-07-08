Lions' Covid-hit tour to continue with rematch against Sharks on Saturday

The British & Irish Lions have secured a make-up game for their Covid-hit tour of South Africa and will now play Wednesday night opponents the Cell C Sharks again on Saturday, this time in Pretoria.

The scheduled game against the Pretoria-based Bulls at their Loftus Versfeld Stadium was postponed on Tuesday after positive Covid-19 test results in the home squad. Two members of the Lions touring party also tested positive yesterday, a player and a member of head coach Warren Gatland’s management team, sending a further eight players into self-isolation at their Johannesburg hotel base.

Wednesday night’s game against the Sharks was played as scheduled with the Lions making eight changes to their previously-named matchday squad, withdrawing four players from the starting line-up and another four including tour captain Conor Murray from their replacements. They went on to win 54-7, beating a Sharks team missing eight Springboks players including World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and playing away from their Durban base in Johannesburg at Emirates Airline Stadium.

Now the sides will meet again to enable the tourists to continue preparing for the Test series against the Springboks later this month, it was announced on Thursday.

A statement said host governing body SA Rugby and the Lions had agreed to replace the Vodacom Bulls with the Cell C Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 5pm Irish Time), after the former was ruled out because of Covid-19 infections.

“The choice of the Cell C Sharks was dictated by the fact that they have been in a bubble, have returned negative tests throughout and were prepared to take on the fixture,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

“No other team in the country could meet those conditions right now – without going into a five-day lockdown. It is not an ideal situation, but Covid-19 has made sure that we do not live in an ideal world.”

“We’re very grateful to the Sharks for agreeing to play us again this Saturday at Loftus Versfeld,” said Lions managing director Ben Calveley, who was set to face the media later on Thursday afternoon.

“We have further COVID-19 testing scheduled for today and tomorrow. The results of those tests will determine whether we will be able fulfil this fixture, but, as it stands, we are optimistic.

“We remain committed to the Tour in South Africa and determined to rise to the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.”