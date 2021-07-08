Andy Farrell includes eight uncapped players in Ireland squad for USA game

Andy Farrell has name eight uncapped players in his matchday squad for Saturday’s meeting with the USA at the Aviva Stadium.
The Ireland head coach faced some criticism for the lack of game time afforded to some of the new faces last week in the win against Japan but the Munster duo of Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes will also get the opportunity to add serious minutes to the few they have earned to date.
All told, it is will be a painfully inexperienced side. Leinster’s James Ryan will act as captain and start in the second row alongside clubmate Ryan Baird who will be making his first start in a green jersey and a fifth cap in total.
Caelan Doris, with a grand total of eight appearances, will be the most experienced member of a back row which will also feature Coombes at No.8 and the uncapped Nick Timoney at openside. Tighthead Tom O’Toole is another of the new boys.
Casey will partner Munster colleague Joey Carbery in the half-back berths while the Ulster pairing of James Hume and Robert Baloucoune come in for the first time on the senior international stage.
Four more - Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade and Harry Byrne - will be hoping to make a first impression off the bench.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 7.15pm.
Hugo Keenan, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Andrew Conway, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole; Ryan Baird, James Ryan (captain); Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes.
Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, Harry Byrne, Will Addison.