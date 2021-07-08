Andy Farrell includes eight uncapped players in Ireland squad for USA game

The head coach will give youth its chance against the US Eagles in Ireland's last game of the season
Andy Farrell includes eight uncapped players in Ireland squad for USA game

Fineen Wycherley is in line to make his Ireland debut off the bench. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 13:21
Brendan O'Brien

Andy Farrell has name eight uncapped players in his matchday squad for Saturday’s meeting with the USA at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland head coach faced some criticism for the lack of game time afforded to some of the new faces last week in the win against Japan but the Munster duo of Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes will also get the opportunity to add serious minutes to the few they have earned to date.

All told, it is will be a painfully inexperienced side. Leinster’s James Ryan will act as captain and start in the second row alongside clubmate Ryan Baird who will be making his first start in a green jersey and a fifth cap in total.

Caelan Doris, with a grand total of eight appearances, will be the most experienced member of a back row which will also feature Coombes at No.8 and the uncapped Nick Timoney at openside. Tighthead Tom O’Toole is another of the new boys.

Casey will partner Munster colleague Joey Carbery in the half-back berths while the Ulster pairing of James Hume and Robert Baloucoune come in for the first time on the senior international stage.

Four more - Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade and Harry Byrne - will be hoping to make a first impression off the bench.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 7.15pm.

IRELAND (v USA): Hugo Keenan, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Andrew Conway, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole; Ryan Baird, James Ryan (captain); Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, Harry Byrne, Will Addison.

More in this section

Conor Murray takes a kick 6/7/2021 Eight players ruled out of Lions match this evening after squad member tests Covid-positive
Josh Van Der Flier 6/7/2021 Josh van der Flier embracing senior status in Ireland squad
Italy U20 v Ireland U20 - Under 20s Guinness Six Nations - Cardiff Arms Park Alex Kendellen advancing claims to be big part of Munster’s future
#irish rugby
Bundee Aki scores a try 7/7/2021

Lions set aside Covid chaos with hat-tricks for Josh Adams and Duhan van der Merwe

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up