Lions set aside Covid chaos with hat-tricks for Josh Adams and Duhan van der Merwe

SHARKS 7 BRITISH & IRISH LIONS 54

The British & Irish Lions made light of the Covid-19 cases in their camp to complete an eight-try rout of the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

A hat-trick apiece for wing Duhan van der Merwe and full-back Josh Adams were the stand-out contributions to the scoreboard with the other wing Louis Rees-Zammit and centre Bundee Aki scoring as well on a night that was overshadowed by the ongoing disruption the pandemic is causing on this tour to South Africa.

The Lions had made several changes to their matchday squad following an announcement earlier in the day that a member of their management had tested positive for Covid-19 and a player had subsequently tested positive, taking out eight others as close contacts.

While they were all sent into self-isolation at the team hotel in the Sandton suburb of Johannesburg, the much-changed matchday 23 headed towards Ellis Park. Head coach Gatland revealed eight changes in all, four to his starting line-up and four more from the replacements with the Lions fielding an unusual bench combination of seven forwards and only one back, Finn Russell.

Full-back Liam Williams, wing Anthony Watson, fly-half Dan Biggar, and scrum-half Gareth Davies were pulled from the starting XV while Tadhg Beirne, the only forward to be marked absent, tour captain Conor Murray, Stuart Hogg, and outside-back replacement Chris Harris were also withdrawn.

They may have kicked off with wing Rees-Zammit wearing the number 10 jersey, and Owen Farrell starting at fly-half without a number on his back yet the Lions barely missed a beat in terms of their performance, underlining the resilience of this group and their ability to adapt to adversity.

Adams, moved from the wing to full-back, continued his rich try-scoring form inside three minutes as the Lions started at high tempo, recycling quick ball and offloading through Farrell and Rees-Zammit, Adams picking the ball up from his bootstraps to finish in style with his sixth try in three starts.

Van der Merwe scored another try on six minutes, receiving a long pass from Sam Simmonds to score in the left corner and Farrell’s two conversions put the Lions into a 14-0 lead. The Sharks’ discomfort with the pace of Lions play was evident and a scrambling defence then saw wing Werner Kok yellow-carded by Jaco Peyper after 20 minutes as he killed ruck ball going off his feet to halt an Elliot Daly break.

The Lions would score twice more, one with Kok still in the bin as Van der Merwe grabbed his second try on 26 minutes, Farrell missing the difficult touchline conversion but he was unerring with his second two minutes before the interval after Irish centre Bundee Aki struck off a close-range lineout.

The Sharks had defended the Lions maul well throughout the first 40 minutes but when hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie struck from its base, they could not handle the speed of carry, the Exeter front-rower offloading to Aki whose own carry was too strong for the last defender.

Gatland will have been delighted to have overcome the pre-game chaos to take a 26-0 lead into half-time, however disappointing the level of resistance.

The Sharks finally found their feet at the start of the second half while the tourists started to fall off tackles. It cost them when the Sharks attacked down the right wing in the 50th minute, flanker James Venter finishing off an excellent offensive play to run behind the posts and get his side’s first points of the game, Curwin Bosch adding the extras.

It was what the Lions needed to reassert their dominance and they did just that with two tries in the next 11 minutes, Adams adding a seventh try of his 2021 tour and fellow Welshman Rees-Zammit running in the tourists’ sixth of the night with Russell, on for Farrell, converting both tries to open up a 40-7 lead.

The hat-trick score for Van der Merwe came next, after a try for Josh Navidi was ruled out for an earlier Maro Itoje infringement, and Adams, not to be outdone, grabbed a third of the match himself as the rout was completed.

CELL C SHARKS: M Libbok (A Volmink, 62); W Kok, J Ward, M Louw, T Abrahams; C Bosch, J Hendrikse (G Williams, 67); K Mona (N Mchunu, 45), F Mbatha (K van Vuuren, 55), K Mchunu (W Herbst, 45); R van Heerden (JJ van der Mescht, 61), H Andrews (R Hugo, 9 - HIA); J Venter, T Bholi (D Richardson, 55), P Buthelezi - captain.

Yellow card: W Kok (20-30 mins).

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: J Adams; L Rees-Zammit, E Daly; B Aki, D van der Merwe; O Farrell (F Russell, 51), A Price; M Vunipola (R Sutherland, 51), L Cowan-Dickie (K Owens, 55), Z Fagerson (T Furlong, 51); I Henderson – captain (M Itoje, 67), A Beard; J Navidi (H Watson, 72), T Curry (T Faletau, 61), S Simmonds (J Conan, 61).

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)