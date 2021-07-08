Alex Kendellen advancing claims to be big part of Munster’s future

Alex Kendellen is still just 20 and at the start of his career so it would be unfair to ask him to step straight into the boots of the now retired CJ Stander at Munster next season.

Kendellen is not at Stander’s just level yet, but he has shown by captaining Ireland’s Under-20 side at the junior Six Nations that he will very much be a key figure at Thomond Park moving forwards.

Two tries from the versatile yet powerful back-row helped his Ireland side turn the tables on Italy to record a 30-23 victory in Cardiff and Kendellen’s performance rightly earned him yet more praise.

Ireland Under-20 head coach Richie Murphy said: “The fact is Alex is a very good age group player.

“There is a big step up to provincial level, but I think he’s definitely a player Munster will have their eye on for the future. He’s someone who is very talented and a great individual.

“He’s a lovely person who works hard and bonds this group together in a quiet way. He doesn’t shout and scream, but when he does talk, the boys listen.

“He doesn’t ask others to do something he wouldn’t do himself.”

Man of the match Kendellen, who has already played Munster senior rugby, was shifted from No 8 to the flank for Italy as one of nine changes made by Murphy from the side beaten by England.

Ireland went to the break 23-12 down as Italy combined impressive attacking rugby with a strong power game up front. It forced Murphy’s side into plenty of first-half mistakes.

Wing Simone Gesi raced away to score the Azzurri’s first after James Humphreys’ kick was charged down, Tommaso di Bartolomeo crossed for a pushover try, and Leonardo Marin made it three.

Italy have been the whipping boys at senior Six Nations level ever since they joined the Championship, but the young talent coming through the country bodes well for their future.

Ireland opened the scoring through Eoin de Buitléar and George Saunderson rumbled over for a second, but they weren’t helped by a yellow card for Jude Postlethwaite.

Ireland needed to be much improved in the second half and they were.

Kendellen crashed over and Nathan Doak nailed the kick and booted a penalty. Then, after Italy captain Luca Andreani was yellow carded, Ireland drove over for another from Kendellen.

Marin missed a simple penalty and the chance to make it a one-score game in the 66th minute and it proved crucial as Ireland closed things out with three more points from Doak.

Ireland have now won three of their four games and still have a slim chance of claiming the title, but credit must go to the Italians who produced a fine display here and also hammered Scotland.

Murphy added: “I think England will control who wins the title, but we are in with a shout. We’ve no injuries from the Italy game and we’ll give it a lash in our last game against France.

“If we go home with four wins from five games it would be a job well done.”

Kendellen said: “It was tough. We knew what Italy would bring which is physicality up front and the ability to whip it out the back when they needed to.

“Credit to Italy because they really put it up to us. We knew we didn’t come out in the first 40.

“The coaches brought us in at half-time and they told us just to stick to the process and that nothing changes. We knew Italy would start to fade away and we could capitalise on that.

“I think we did that very well.”

Scorers Ireland Under-20: Tries: De Buitléar 4, Saunderson 17, Kendellen 46, 57 Cons: Doak 17, 47 Pens: Doak 52, 80

Italy Under-20: Tries: Gesi 7, Di Bartolomeo 13, Marin 18 Cons: Marin 20, Pens: Marin 33, 40+1

IRELAND: Osborne; Rankin (Moxham 41), Postlethwaite, Carson, Mullins; Humphreys (Forde 41), Doak; Saunderson (Boyle 64), De Buitléar (Loughnane 53), Illo (Bishop 39-41), Morrissey, Sheridan, Soroka, Kendellen (capt), Okeke (Crothers 47)

Replacements not used: O’Donoghue, Kelleher, McKee, O’Connor, Vaughn

ITALY: Pani (Ferrarin 71); Vaccari, Menoncello (Schiabel 68), Drago, Gesi; Marin, Albanese (Garbisi 59); Rizzoli (Spagnolo 71), Di Bartolomeo (Baldelli 58), Neculai (Hasa 59) (Neculai 76), Ferrari (Boschetti 73), Piantella, Andreani (capt) (Cenedese 76), Vintcent, Cannone

Replacements not used: Angelone, Marucchini, Brighetti

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Star man: Alex Kendellen (Ireland).