Alex Kendellen's tries save Ireland U20s after Italian scare

Italy Under-20s 23 Ireland Under-20s 30

Ireland’s Under-20 side delivered an Italian job in Cardiff although the young men in green were given a real scare by the Azzurri and had to come from behind in the second half.

Head coach Richie Murphy made nine changes for this round four clash in the U20 Six Nations and ultimately, his team got the job done despite three first-half Italian tries.

There were lots of Irish errors in the first 40 minutes, but they were much improved in the second as captain and man of the match Alex Kendellen continued his impressive Championship with two tries.

Ireland have now won three of their four games and still have a slim chance of claiming the title, but credit must go to the Italians who produced a fine display here and also hammered Scotland.

Italy have been the whipping boys at senior Six Nations level ever since they joined the Championship, but the young talent coming through the country bodes well for their future.

Ireland started well when Eoin de Buitléar was driven over the line after just four minutes, but for the rest of the first half they were led a merry dance by an impressive Italian outfit.

Ireland's Chay Mullins offloads the ball despite the tackle of Italy's Flavio Pio Vaccari. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The Azzurri combined some impressive rugby with a power game in their forwards. Ireland were outpowered up front in their defeat by England in round three and that, to a degree, was understandable. But the ease with which Italy got on top would have been a huge concern to Murphy.

Wing Simone Gesi raced away to score the Azzurri’s first after James Humphreys’ kick was charged down, Tommaso di Bartolomeo crossed for a pushover try, and Leonardo Marin made it three. Marin’s try was a fine individual effort and his kicking pushed Italy to the break with a 23-12 lead.

George Saunderson had rumbled over for Ireland’s second, but Italy made the most of an Irish yellow card for centre Jude Postlethwaite.

In truth, Ireland were lucky to be in touch as they were shoved backwards at the scrum and saw Marin nail a penalty with the last kick of the half.

Humphreys’ poor first half saw him replaced at the break by Cathal Forde while impressive prop Sam Illo returned after passing a head injury assessment.

Forde had an instant impact as he prompted and probed in attack and a few phases later, Ireland captain Kendellen crashed over. Nathan Doak nailed the kick and booted a penalty and after Italy captain Luca Andreani was yellow carded, Ireland drove over for another from Kendellen.

Marin missed a simple penalty and the chance to make it a one-score game in the 66th minute.

It proved crucial as Ireland closed things out with a Doak penalty for what was a bonus-point success despite there just being seven points between the teams on the final whistle.

Scorers: Ireland Under-20s: Tries: De Buitléar 4, Saunderson 17, Kendellen 46, 57; Cons: Doak 17, 47; Pens: Doak 52, 80. Italy Under-20s: Tries: Gesi 7, Di Bartolomeo 13, Marin 18; Con: Marin 20; Pens: Marin 33, 40+1.

Ireland Under-20: Osborne; Rankin (Moxham 41), Postlethwaite, Carson, Mullins; Humphreys (Forde 41), Doak; Saunderson (Boyle 64), De Buitléar (Loughnane 53), Illo (Bishop 39-41), Morrissey, Sheridan, Soroka, Kendellen (capt), Okeke (Crothers 47).

Replacements not used: O’Donoghue, Kelleher, McKee, O’Connor, Vaughn.

Italy Under-20: Pani (Ferrarin 71); Vaccari, Menoncello (Schiabel 68), Drago, Gesi; Marin, Albanese (Garbisi 59); Rizzoli (Spagnolo 71), Di Bartolomeo (Baldelli 58), Neculai (Hasa 59) (Neculai 76), Ferrari (Boschetti 73), Piantella, Andreani (capt) (Cenedese 76), Vintcent, Cannone.

Replacements not used: Angelone, Marucchini, Brighetti.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU).

Star man: Alex Kendellen (Ireland).