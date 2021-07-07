Mike Catt: Ireland won’t be reinventing the wheel against USA

It’s likely to be a much-changed team to the one that took on Japan last weekend, but assistant coach Mike Catt has warned not to expect a radical reinvention of the formula when Ireland face the USA at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.15pm).

With Munster back-row Gavin Coombes the only one to make his debut against the Japanese, 12 uncapped players remain within the squad ahead of their second and final game of the Vodafone Summer Series.

Even though it was a little over two weeks ago that head coach Andy Farrell assembled his troops for this summer window, Catt insists the international novices have quickly grasped the importance of continuity in how Ireland go about their business.

“They understand how we need to play the game or we want them to play the game. They’ve been unbelievably studious and connected in everything they do. Whoever we put in there, we do expect them to be able to play the way we expect them to play,” Catt remarked yesterday.

Should Ireland record another win on home soil this weekend — in front of a crowd of 6,000 — it will see them ending the season with five victories on the bounce.

Looking beyond the result, Catt is hoping to see “a composed performance” against Gary Gold’s Eagles.

“Something that we’re in control of. That it’s not erratic and we’re in pure control of what we want to achieve. Not to get too far ahead of ourselves. There are going to be opportunities and it’s just making sure that we are clinical with our decision making. Ultimately that’s what it’s all about,” Catt said of his expectations for the weekend.

There has been evidence in Ireland’s past two games (the Six Nations win over England in March and in Dublin last Saturday) that the attack is beginning to function more consistently under Catt’s watch.

However, there remains room for improvement, particularly when it comes to their offloading game.

“It’s about making the right decision and doing the right thing at the right time,” Catt said. “If you get yourself halfway through a tackle and with your ability you’re able to do it, then we never say no. If it’s the right thing to do and it comes off, keep doing it.”

One of four Ulster players hoping to pick up their first Ireland senior cap on the weekend, Robert Baloucoune is someone who is tailor-made for the high-tempo style that Catt favours. Blessed with raw pace, the Enniskillen winger is pushing hard for a spot in the back-three this Saturday.

“Rob is very comfortable because we have Jacob (Stockdale), James Hume, Mike Lowry, all these guys are all here from Ulster. It makes a big difference in terms of settling in nicely.

“Rob has got an X-factor and he has definitely shown glimpses of that in training. If he gets an opportunity on the weekend, let’s hope we give him some ball to go out and express himself.”