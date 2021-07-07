Tom Curry looks to give Lions management food for thought

Remember when Lions tours used to be just about the rugby?

It is a forlorn hope now as Covid-19 casts its shadow over the 2021 tour of South Africa but Warren Gatland’s men will be keen to stay focused on the task at hand this evening when they face the Sharks in Johannesburg.

The final three remaining unused players in the squad get their tour bows tonight as the head coach stuck to his promise of using all 37 players at his disposal across the first three games and there is no thought in the minds of one of the debutants that he is playing catch-up in terms of staking a claim for Test selection.

Sale Sharks and England flanker Tom Curry forms part of a potentially exciting back-row combination with fellow newcomer Josh Navidi, the Welshman called up to replace injured compatriot Justin Tipuric, and No. 8 Sam Simmonds, a player deemed surplus to requirements by England boss Eddie Jones.

Adam Beard, the second-row call-up in place of injured tour captain and fellow Welshman Alun Wyn Jones, is the other player to make his entrance tonight.

“Everyone is mentioning selection as if it’s a negative thing for the players. It’s not,” flanker Tom Curry said yesterday. “It’s brilliant to see Tadhg (Beirne) go well, brilliant to see Courts (Courtney Lawes), and Hamish (Watson) go well at the weekend. It shows we’re doing something right as a group.

“The brilliant thing about the side at the minute is the competition. Can’t wait to get my opportunity and to get stuck in and love it, especially with Simmo and Navidi. They’re both unbelievable players. Should be really exciting.”

Curry and Navidi, already nicknamed Navicii in honour of the late Swedish stadium-filling DJ due to his part-time sideline as a master of the turntables, have quickly bonded along with Tadhg Furlong over the record decks in off-duty practice sessions.

“Tadhg and I are coming along nicely, Navicii is our mentor. We’re trying to learn as much as possible,” Curry said yesterday before addressing the music he expects to make in the back row against the Sharks.

“Playing with those two is going to be really exciting. Sam, especially in attack, and having Navidi around the breakdown defensively, I think it’s a really exciting combination and one I have been excited to learn off, but also excited to throw ourselves at everything.”

Curry might have been given his Lions chance earlier but for a pectoral injury sustained during an overzealous gym workout.

“I got a little bit excited on a bench press... the opportunity has finally come, so I can’t wait to get out there.”

The Lions, captained by Ireland lock Iain Henderson and featuring Bundee Aki at inside centre in a midfield combination with fly-half Dan Biggar and outside centre Elliot Daly, face a Sharks side missing nine players to the Springboks squad but defence coach Steve Tandy is hopeful they will offer stronger resistance than last Saturday’s opponents the Sigma Lions who succumbed to a 56-14 hammering in Johannesburg.

“They’ve got a young team but just looking at them from a defensive point of view, they play the game a little more expansively.

“They’ve got some really lively players in the back three, a good ball-carrying number eight, so there’s real ambition in how the Sharks want to play. We’re going to have to be moving up the levels in terms of how we’re playing.”