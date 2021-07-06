Lions v Bulls postponed; head coach Nienaber among 11 more Covid cases in Springbok camp

The British & Irish Lions’ match against the Bulls on Saturday has been postponed, while the Springboks’ second Test against Georgia on Friday is also under review as their head coach Jacques Nienaber was among 11 players and staff to test positive for coronavirus.

A statement for South Africa Rugby on Tuesday evening confirmed media reports in the country earlier in the day that four Bulls players and one member of management returned positive Covid-19 tests which, in combination with their close contacts, made it impossible for them to field a team, according to tour safety protocols.

The Lions’ third tour game with the Cell C Sharks will go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday evening at Emirates Airlines Stadium in Johannesburg, the statement read, while emphasising the commitment to keep the show on the road by pointing out that tour and Test series regulations make provision for additional midweek matches to be added subject to agreement between the Lions and SA Rugby.

In another development that further strains the viability of this tour and the three-Test series scheduled to start in Cape Town on July 24, it was announced that the Springboks squad has sustained four further positive tests for players in addition to yesterday’s confirmed positive for Lood de Lager while Nienaber and five other members of the world champions’ team management had also tested positive for the coronavirus. There were also four positive test results confirmed within the Georgian squad.

The four Springboks players were named as Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard, and Frans Malherbe with the latest medical data from both the Springbok and Georgian teams set to be assessed by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG) on Wednesday morning.

“These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the delta variant,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said. “The Springboks’ second Test against Georgia is now in serious doubt, but we will wait for the MAG to consider the data and we will make the final decision tomorrow.

“The priority is to maintain the integrity of the Test series and we will continue to focus on that.”

A further update will be issued on potential alternative opponents for the Lions and on the Springboks’ second Test against Georgia as soon as the positions are finalised.

The Lions were already assessing their contingency options before confirmation came of the postponement of the Bulls game at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld, such is their determination to press on and complete the 2021 South African tour.

The signs from outside their bubble were not looking good as the Boks postponed Tuesday’s team announcement for Friday’s Test against Georgia after keeping their squad in isolation for a second day and reports circulated over the viability of their match with the Bulls.

It was business as usual as Warren Gatland’s squad finalised preparations for this evening’s game against the Cell C Sharks in Johannesburg and assessed their options to continue building towards the first Test against the Boks in Cape Town on Saturday, July 24.

The ideas being kicked around by tour management include a 15 v 15 internal squad match, an extra day’s rest between the Sharks game Wednesday evening and next Wednesday’s clash with South Africa A in Cape Town, and even a suggestion, made before news of Georgia’s four positive tests emerged, that if the Springboks were unable to play the Lelos there could be a chance of playing the Eastern Europeans themselves.

Lions defence coach Steve Tandy did not rule anything out on Tuesday when asked about contingencies for postponed games.

"It would depend on what stage of the tour we are at, whether it comes on a recovery day. We'd weigh up if we need to give the boys a day off, if we need an internal match, or a heavier-loaded contact day.

"Through Covid, I think you learn you need to adapt. You can have the best-laid plans, but things move really quickly and change - it's just be prepared for whatever comes our way at whatever moment in time.

"Whatever the group needs, more contact, an extra day off for recovery - we'll just adapt that as we go."

As for this weekend, nothing has been decided if the Bulls are unable to field a team but spirits in the Lions camp remained high and unaffected.

“We haven’t confirmed yet,” Tandy said. “Obviously we’ve spoken about it. We may give an extra day off and train a bit harder on the Friday.

"There's nothing been confirmed. There's a lot of speculation around but that hasn't affected the mood in the camp. The boys trained well this morning and then they're just keeping the feet up before tomorrow night.

"It's a focus on us getting better and improving and building on the last couple of performances. Everyone is geared up for more people making their debuts for the Lions tomorrow night. It's exciting times and we're just focusing really on ourselves and getting better, spending time with each other."

Tandy did emphasise, however, the seriousness with which the Lions were taking their responsibility to keep their bubble Covid-free.

"Definitely, it's something we're constantly reminding the players of - taking no risk in what we're doing. Obviously, we are tested three or four times a week and everything is sanitised and everyone's on their best behaviour. No one wants to jeopardise this tour in any way, shape, or form."

There are still suggestions the Lions and Springboks could still play all three Tests in Cape Town rather than return from the southern city to Johannesburg for the final two matches of the tour. The Lions are due to leave Johannesburg for Cape Town on Sunday to play their two remaining tour matches against South Africa A and the Stormers ahead of the first Test there on July 24.

“Other people will be talking and dealing with that,” Tandy said. “Generally we're trying to focus on the day-to-day with players and making sure that our standards and what we can control, we control. If we end up in Cape Town we'll deal with that. If we have to come back to Johannesburg, we're fully prepared for whatever happens.”

As for the now-fading possibility of facing Georgia this weekend, a question posed before the Lelos called off their planned media activity on Tuesday, adding further intrigue to their Friday night fixture, Tandy added: “You're really talking in hypotheticals. Anything is possible through Covid, we've seen that. If there are any other games called off then playing would be great for us and whoever else is looking for a game.”

Clearly, head coach Gatland wants as much game time together for his Lions as he can possibly get with just three more tour games scheduled after Wednesday night’s third game before the first Test but Tandy insisted a postponed game this weekend would not make the selectors’ jobs harder ahead of the Test series.

“It’s only as difficult as you make it. You have to adapt and what will be will be. We see the boys training, how they do in that, and we like to think everyone will have a chance to put their name in the hat for the Test series.

“We watch these boys every day. People can make it more difficult than it is. It’s already gonna be difficult because the absolute standard of training and the games is huge. I don’t think it will make too much of a difference.”