Mike Catt urges Ireland not to take a backward step against USA

Attack coach Mike Catt has challenged the Irish players not to take "a backward step" when the USA come to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening (kick-off 7.15pm) for the second and final part of the Vodafone Summer Series.

Following last weekend’s hard-earned 39-31 victory against Japan in Lansdowne Road, Ireland are now on a winning run of four games since suffering back-to-back reversals to Wales and France in the opening rounds of the Six Nations Championship.

With so many new players in the squad for this window - 12 of the current set-up remain uncapped - the former England international believes it is important to drive home some key messages between now and Saturday.

“I think it is just building on what we did in those first 10 days as a squad. It’s making sure that we don’t take a backward step going into this last game of the season for some of the players. Make sure that we keep getting the players to understand what international rugby is about. Especially the new faces,” Catt explained in a remote press conference from the IRFU’s High Performance Centre.

“Let them get a real taste of what it takes to get here, but also stay here. I think that’s one of the crucial things, the lessons that are learnt. From a coaching point of view, it has been great to have a load of new faces in there and get them to understand what it’s all about.”

Despite being in the job since the winter of 2019, it wasn’t until the past few weeks that Catt got a chance to work alongside Munster out-half Joey Carbery. This is due to the ankle and wrist injuries that kept Carbery sidelined for over 12 months, before his eventual return to provincial rugby in February of this year.

While there was an element of rustiness to his comeback international appearance against the Japanese three days ago, Catt is adamant he is on the right path to rediscovering his best form.

“It’s the first time I’ve worked with Joey, obviously. For 18 months he has been sitting there, twiddling his thumbs and not getting an opportunity. He has eased his way back in there. Like a few players who haven’t played internationally for a while, it does take a little bit of time. I thought him and Jamison Gibson-Park performed well [against Japan].

“They controlled the game quite nicely and again, it’s just the start of Joey’s recovery really in terms of where he’s at. We know what he’s capable of doing and it’s just how quickly we can get him up to that speed for him to really go and impress.”