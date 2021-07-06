Daniel Okeke to make first start for Ireland U20s in clash with Italy

Munster back row Daniel Okeke will make his first start for the Ireland U20s when they take on Italy in the Six Nations on Wednesday in Cardiff.
The former Ardscoil Ris man will play at number 8 for Richie Murphy's side with captain Alex Kendellen moving to openside flanker with Alex Soroka named at blindside as Ireland bid to bounce back from the Round 3 defeat to England.
There are three further changes in personnel in the pack, with George Saunderson and Eoin de Buitléar selected in the front row and Mark Morrissey returning to the second row alongside Harry Sheridan.
James Humphreys has recovered from a facial injury sustained in the opening win over Scotland to start at out-half, while Nathan Doak continues in the number nine jersey.
There is a new-look Ireland midfield with Ulster duo Jude Postlethwaite and Ben Carson in line for their full debuts having featured off the bench during the opening three rounds of action.
Leinster's Jamie Osborne makes his third start of the Championship at full-back, with Conor Rankin and Chay Mullins named on the wings for the meeting with the Azzurri.
Jamie Osborne, Conor Rankin, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Chay Mullins; James Humphreys, Nathan Doak; George Saunderson, Eoin de Buitléar, Sam Illo; Mark Morrissey, Harry Sheridan; Alex Soroka, Alex Kendellen, Daniel Okeke.