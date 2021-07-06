Warren Gatland expands on logic behind Lions rotation policy

If Warren Gatland has on previous British & Irish Lions tours shown his hand in advance of the Test series it was pure coincidence and the veteran head coach insisted he has no intention of fielding his chosen line-up ahead of meeting South Africa for the first time in Cape Town on July 24.

Gatland yesterday stuck to his stated selection strategy of using all 37 players with him in Johannesburg over the first three games of the 2021 tour, handing Lions debuts to the three remaining unplayed members of the party for tomorrow evening’s match against the Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airlines Stadium.

Ben Curry of England and Wales’s Josh Navidi, a late call-up for the injured Justin Tipuric, get their chance in the back row with Adam Beard, who replaced injured tour captain Alun Wyn Jones before the squad left for South Africa, handed his first appearance in the second row alongside a new matchday captain in Iain Henderson.

There are new combinations throughout Gatland’s selection in this third match since the Lions broke camp in Jersey with Dan Biggar returning to fly-half where he started against Japan at Murrayfield 10 days ago in an all-Welsh half-back pairing with Gareth Davies, who came off the bench in last Saturday’s 56-14 win over the Sigma Lions.

There is one other Irishman in the starting XV with centre Bundee Aki given a third bite of the cherry having come off the bench with 11 minutes to go in Johannesburg three days ago.

The rest of the Irish contingent, except for Robbie Henshaw, will be sprung from an experienced bench, with tour captain Conor Murray, tighthead Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, named as a lock replacement, and back-rower Jack Conan all set for their second outings of the tour. Henshaw is still recuperating from a slight hamstring strain.

The 23 will take to the field knowing that Gatland has no intention of honing his Test choice just yet, even though the three-game rotation policy is coming to an end.

“I want this group of men to feel that everyone has an opportunity, particularly right up until the Test matches,” the three-time head coach said.

“We won’t be showing our hand in terms of what we think the Test side will be and the message four years ago to the players who played on the Tuesday night (against the Chiefs in New Zealand) before the first Test was that we hadn’t selected the first Test team and there was still positions and spots up for grabs. I think a couple of players played well that night and were selected in that first Test team.

“I think as players they want to hear that message. They want to hear that we haven’t made up our mind and that everyone has an opportunity. I think that’s really important for the whole squad.”

Gatland will keep the Springbok brains trust guessing until he names his side for the first Test rather than giving his chosen Lions a pre-series run together either against South Africa A in Cape Town 10 days out from the opening clash with the world champions, or the Stormers a week in advance.

“I don’t think there’s a right or wrong way to look at it. We’ll potentially look at in the week before what some of the combinations may look like and mix and match a little bit so like I said, there’s not any right way of doing it.

“We’ve spoken about giving everyone a start in the first three games, we’ve done that, and then we’ll look at how these first three games have gone and then we’ll start thinking a little bit further down the line and looking at the opposition and who we’re playing against.

“And how things are going in training and how the players are putting their hands up, not just from a playing perspective but how they’re going in training too.”

There is no disputing Gatland has a difficult task in selecting his best XV from a star-studded squad whose collective work ethic on the training ground he said was both impressive and encouraging.

“We are starting to talk and joke a little bit amongst the staff, not just the coaches, about the possible make-up of the Test side, and how that’s going to look, and some players have been putting a hand up, and they have had some good performances in the first couple of games, and hopefully that continues to make our job really tough.”

British & Irish Lions (v Cell C Sharks): L Williams (Scarlets); A Watson (England), E Daly (England); B Aki (Ireland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); D Biggar (Wales), G Davies (Wales); M Vunipola (England), L Cowan-Dickie (England), Z Fagerson (Scotland); I Henderson – captain (Ireland), A Beard (Wales); J Navidi (Wales), T Curry (England), S Simmonds (England).

Replacements: K Owens (Wales), R Sutherland (Scotland), T Furlong (Ireland), T Beirne (Ireland), J Conan (Ireland), C Murray (Ireland), S Hogg (Scotland), C Harris (Scotland).