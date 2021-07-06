Mako Vunipola: ‘You don’t want to ruin all the hard work by 10 seconds of a hug and getting Covid’

However hard it may be for the British & Irish Lions living in a biosecure bubble for the last three weeks and with another five to go, Mako Vunipola knows that not following the Covid-19 protocols for even a minute would undo four years of striving to make the 2021 tour.

A further positive Covid-19 test in the Springboks squad yesterday and the suspension of training for the world champions just four days out from their second Test against Georgia, a final warm-up before the Lions Test series later this month, brought home all too succinctly the fine line this tour to South Africa is walking.

Putting aside the optics of playing rugby matches when local hospitals in Johannesburg are being overwhelmed with a third-wave spike in Covid cases, it may take just one momentary lapse in judgment to bring the coronavirus inside the Lions camp and scupper their best-laid plans for providing some sporting relief amidst the fear and gloom of this public health crisis.

Vunipola knows that and it has been spoken about within the squad with the Saracens, England, and 2017 Lions Test loosehead prop pointing to the words of assistant coach Gregor Townsend prior to the pre-tour meeting with Japan at Murrayfield for putting the constant testing and rigid protocols into relatable perspective.

“We spoke before when we played Japan,” Vunipola said. “It’s obviously tough not to see your family or give your loved ones a hug or give them a kiss when you see them at the game.

“But Gregor made a good point that all the hard work that we’ve put in over the last four years in trying to make it into the squad, you don’t want to ruin that by 10 seconds of having a hug and getting Covid.

“So it’s tough the climate we live in nowadays with how the Covid virus is spreading and all that but for us as players, it’s very simple. You have your set protocols you have to follow here in the hotel and as long as you do that then you should be all right.”

Whether or not Springboks lock Lood de Jager stayed within his team’s protocols remains to be seen and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on his part but he returned a positive result during schedule testing and his close contact with team-mates was such that Jacques Niebaber’s entire squad was forced into isolation yesterday.

The world champions are set to play Georgia in Johannesburg on Friday at the Emirates Airlines Stadium where the Lions will play the Cell C Sharks tomorrow evening and for the Boks it is their final competitive run-out before they meet the Lions in Cape Town on July 24.

SA Rugby said the Springbok players have been placed in preventative isolation prior to further PCR testing and a review of the testing data by its Medical Advisory Group (MAG), just as they had been prior to the first Test against the Georgians, won 40-9 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria last Friday in the South Africans’ first international since lifting the World Cup in Japan in November 2019.

Preparations had been similarly affected by three positive test results though one proved to be a false positive and training resumed with just one session lost. With such a tight schedule ahead and the Lions playing Wednesday-Saturday for the next two weeks before the Test series gets underway, Warren Gatland’s tourists can ill afford any such disruption.

Yet Vunipola insisted the Lions squad were not stressed by the three-times-a-week PCR testing regime in camp and optimistic that such an event would not fall at their door of the Johannesburg hotel they have to themselves.

“You obviously do hope. You don’t want to get tested and the results come back but I wouldn’t say we’re anxious about it. The way that the camp’s being run, we’re very lucky that we’ve been in a bubble now for almost two weeks including the Jersey weeks so as long as players and people are doing what we’re told to with the protocols and all that I don’t really see why people should be anxious about getting tested.

“As players, we got tested today and I guess it doesn’t really cross our mind, stuff like that.”