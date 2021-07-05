South African squad back in isolation after another player tests positive for Covid-19

A further positive Covid-19 test hit the South Africa squad on Monday as the Springboks suspended training four days out from their Test against Georgia.
Boks forward Lood de Jager returned a positive result during scheduled testing and his close contact with team-mates was such that the entire squad was forced into isolation.
The world champions are set to play Georgia in their second Test in Johannesburg on Friday, their final run-out before the first Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town on July 24.
SA Rugby said the Springbok players have been placed in preventative isolation prior to further PCR testing and a review of the testing data by its Medical Advisory Group (MAG).
Preparations for the first Test against the Georgians, won 40-9 by Jacques Nienaber’s side at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria last Friday in the South Africans’ first international since lifting the World Cup in Japan in November 2019, had been similarly disrupted by three positive test results though one proved to be a false positive and training resumed with just one session lost.