Iain Henderson 'an obvious choice' to captain Lions against Sharks, says Warren Gatland

Warren Gatland described matchday captain Iain Henderson as a natural fit for the role as he named his British & Irish Lions side for Wednesday evening’s tour match against the Cell C Sharks in Johannesburg.

The veteran head coach was true to his stated policy of playing all 37 members of squad across the first three matches and the third tour outing sees him hand debuts to back rows Tom Curry of England and Wales flanker Josh Navidi as well as Welsh lock Adam Beard, who will partner first-time Lions skipper Henderson in the second row.

Tour captain Conor Murray, who started against Japan in Edinburgh nine days ago alongside all six of his Irish compatriots in the Lions party, was named amongst the replacements by Gatland on Monday morning.

Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, and Jack Conan will also start on the bench while Bundee Aki is set for his second start and third straight appearance, named at inside centre between fly-half Dan Biggar and outside centre Elliot Daly, with Robbie Henshaw still nursing a slight hamstring strain.

Asked for the qualities he saw in Henderson, Gatland said: “Experience. Being a previous Lions tourist. Captain of Ulster and (stand-in) captain of Ireland as well. He just brings a calm approach to it and he's well aware that there are other experienced players in the side and leaders in the side who are there to support him.

“There are a couple of other players who we could have looked but I just thought that Iain's an obvious choice for us given his experience and stature in the game. I spoke to Andy Farrell during the Six Nations and he was full of praise for Iain's leadership and what he was bringing to the Ireland side. That was a natural fit for us and a great honour for him too.”

Sitting next to his head coach, Henderson added: "I'm incredibly excited and looking forward to it. The lads have been preparing really well for it. Off the back of the game at the weekend, we had a really good session this morning and we're looking forward to another one this afternoon. We've got our heads together and got a good game plan in place. Excitement is probably my overwhelming feeling."

Henderson said there was huge competition for Test spots and was asked how it compared to the 2017 tour to New Zealand when he played six times but did not make the Test squad in the drawn series against the All Blacks.

"I think it's incredibly different in a lot of different aspects on and off the field but as a whole, we've gelled together. The extra time we got with more numbers in Jersey has been incredible for us.

"The Test team that people talk about so much really hasn't come into a lot of players' thoughts, it hasn't come into my thoughts really. At the minute, there's obviously so much before then for us to consider in terms of players, getting stuff ready, and getting your stuff right.

"That's a fair bit down the line and we're concentrating on what's in front of us."

The Ulster and Ireland forward described his captaincy role for Wednesday’s 6pm (Irish time) kick-off.

"All the players, as Gats said, there are so many leaders in the squad. So many of these guys are leaders for their countries and clubs so I feel a fair sense that my job as the captain is that those guys are able to express themselves as best possible.

"That's not ensuring I'm doing all the talking or directing. Most of these guys have a better idea of what they're doing than I do, so I'm happy to let guys do their own thing and bring out their own strengths.

"The quicker we can gel together in terms of the game, the better we'll see the performance. For me personally, I'm just incredibly honoured to be able to do this and incredibly excited to be leading what I think is an incredible bunch of guys."

British & Irish Lions (v Cell C Sharks): L Williams (Wales); A Watson (England), E Daly (England); B Aki (Ireland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); D Biggar (Wales), G Davies (Wales); M Vunipola (England), L Cowan-Dickie (England), Z Fagerson (Scotland); I Henderson – Captain (Ireland), A Beard (Wales); J Navidi (Wales), T Curry (England), S Simmonds (England).

Replacements: K Owens (Wales), R Sutherland (Scotland), T Furlong (Ireland), T Beirne (Ireland), J Conan (Ireland), C Murray (Ireland), S Hogg (Scotland), C Harris (Scotland).