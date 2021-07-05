Henderson to skipper British and Irish Lions against Sharks

Iain Henderson will captain the British & Irish Lions for the first time on Wednesday when the tourists continue their South African tour against the Cell C Sharks with tour skipper Conor Murray on the bench.

Head coach Warren Gatland has stuck to his policy of playing all 37 members of the squad across the first three matches and the third tour outing, back at Emirates Airline Stadium where the Lions romped to a 56-14 victory over the Sigma Lions last Saturday sees him hand debuts to back rows Tom Curry of England and Wales flanker Josh Navidi as well as Welsh lock Adam Beard this Wednesday evening in Johannesburg.

Beard, like Navidi a late call-up for the tour, replacing original captain Alun Wyn Jones after the opening win over Japan in Edinburgh nine days ago, will partner Ulster captain Henderson in the second row.

Scrum-half Murray, who started against Japan alongside all six of his Irish compatriots, was named amongst the replacements by Gatland on Monday morning. Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan will also start on the bench while Bundee Aki is set for his second start and third straight appearance, named at inside centre between fly-half Dan Biggar and outside centre Elliot Daly.

“It’s a quick turnaround from Saturday, but we’ll be ready to go by Wednesday night,” Gatland said. “I’m pleased we managed to come through the weekend’s game unscathed, and the boys have rested and recovered well. We feel like we’re slowly building, but, as ever, there’s still room for improvement in all facets of our game.

“Wednesday night is another chance for us to have a look at a few more combinations. I’m looking forward to seeing how the back row goes; it’s an exciting mixture and one that we hope will offer something a bit different.

“We expect another physical test against a side who are known for their power play and ambition. My congratulations to Tom, Josh and Adam ahead of their first starts in a Lions jersey.”

Having started twin playmakers in Finn Russell at 10 and Owen Farrell at 12 against the Sigma Lions, Gatland has reverted to a ball-carrying at inside centre in Aki, who came off the bench on Saturday for the last 11 minutes.

The only missing Irishman is fellow centre Robbie Henshaw who reported a mild hamstring strain late last week.

British & Irish Lions (v Cell C Sharks): L Williams (Wales); A Watson (England), E Daly (England); B Aki (Ireland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); D Biggar (Wales), G Davies (Wales); M Vunipola (England), L Cowan-Dickie (England), Z Fagerson (Scotland); I Henderson – Captain (Ireland), A Beard (Wales); J Navidi (Wales), T Curry (England), S Simmonds (England).

Replacements: K Owens (Wales), R Sutherland (Scotland), T Furlong (Ireland), T Beirne (Ireland), J Conan (Ireland), C Murray (Ireland), S Hogg (Scotland), C Harris (Scotland).

