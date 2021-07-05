Andy Farrell reflects on Shizuoka pain as Ireland gain some compensation

Shizuoka, September 28, 2019. That was the day Joe Schmidt’s final campaign as Ireland’s most successful head coach unravelled. An early 12-3 lead had followed the pool-opening bonus-point demolition of the Scots and all seemed well in Ireland’s Far East adventure, the travails of earlier that year mere aberrations.

Except Ireland would let this one slip. Their meeting with the tournament hosts turned into a humbling debacle as Japan rose to the occasion, scored a further 16 points without reply, and set the rugby world alight with their power at the gainline and their adventure in attack.

Ireland never recovered and arguably still haven’t, with Andy Farrell having to pick up the pieces and build anew, the 2023 World Cup his destination and his own shot at becoming the first head coach to take the Irish to a semi-final.

If he manages the feat in a little more than two years, then this 39-31 victory at Aviva Stadium on Saturday will probably not be considered a significant milestone when we plot the journey into uncharted territory. An end-of-season filler in the absence of a summer tour to Fiji and with the frontline stars either away with the British & Irish Lions, rested, or injured, it does not bear the hallmarks of a significant event.

Yet for Farrell this was an important win. He saw an improved attitude from that night in Shizuoka.

Japan came to Dublin with all the verve and tempo in the game that had undone Ireland in 2019 and threatened to do similar reputational damage to the team ranked six places above them at No4 in the world. Yet Farrell’s new-look side traded blow for blow in a thrilling nine-try encounter, shook off the rustiness of almost a month without a match for their provinces, and raised their performance levels accordingly.

“That’s why it’s such a good win,” Farrell said.

“They are a very experienced side and the rugby that we have seen over the last couple of weeks, it actually shows me that they have moved on a little within the game.

“So, there were references. When you start a competition, you have so much to do about your own game that has to be the preference.

“But I didn’t think we respected ourselves enough in that game in the World Cup and I thought Japan took advantage of that.

“There was a little bit of motivation there. I think the motivation was to show that we can be together as a different unit as soon as we possibly can. We needed to do that to get a victory against the Japanese.”

It was an interesting admission, that Ireland had not respected themselves against Japan in Shizuoka, that they had not backed themselves to perform when the chips were down, and by implication that they underestimated their opponents. Once bitten and all that.

This was a performance that for all the defensive frailties, Ireland outscored their opponents and got the win. Johnny Sexton was rested in Shizuoka and his leadership and game management were sorely missed when the tide began to turn and Japan’s fly-half Yu Tamura started to assert his authority, punishing Irish inaccuracy.

Tamura was at it again in Dublin, opening the scoring with a penalty on three minutes, running the show for long periods of the first half and a little beyond as the sides exchanged scores three times in a pulsating opening 42 minutes.

Chris Farrell scored for Ireland, Michael Leitch replied off a lineout drive. Stuart McCloskey crossed on 26 minutes and Japan cut Irish defences to shreds after a Tamura crossfield kick to allow Timothy Lafaele to grab a try having had one earlier ruled out for a forward pass.

Tamura’s second of four conversions should have seen Japan into a 17-12 half-time lead but they were undone by their unrelenting desire to run the ball, keep it alive, and play from anywhere, even when it was almost half-time and they were deep in their own 22. A loose pass into touch from the otherwise superb full-back Kotaro Matsushima handed Ireland the initiative and a Finlay Bealham try, Joey Carbery’s conversion sending them into a 19-17 interval lead.

Back came Japan after the restart, Siosaia Fifita running onto a brilliantly weighted Matsushima grubber kick to restore the Brave Blossoms’ lead, extended by the conversion.

Yet this was 2021, not 2019; Ireland had learned their lessons, kept their composure, and grown rather than wilted. Two tries two minutes either side of the 50th from a couple of the four surviving starters from Shizuoka, man of the match Josh van der Flier and Jacob Stockdale, gave Ireland a nine-point lead at 33-24.

Japan scrum-half Naoto Saito scampered over to keep things interesting on 57 minutes, Tamura’s conversion making it a two-point game. Yet Ireland did not panic and when the opportunities presented themselves, stand-in captain James Ryan pointed to the posts, not the corner, and Carbery’s 60th- and 68th-minute penalties saw Ireland home as Japan ran out of steam in the closing stages.

Farrell mentioned the absence of leaders such as Sexton, newly minted Lions captain Conor Murray, and fellow tourists Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson, but added: “What I have been so impressed with is, the lads that normally get dragged along have realised that their role now is to become the people that have helped them in the past.

“And that has been very evident to see in the likes of Caelan (Doris), in the likes of Hugo (Keenan), in the likes of Jamison Gibson-Park, he’s only young as far as his international career is concerned.

“So, lads are getting more comfortable in the group... It certainly wasn’t perfect, but there was an obvious togetherness there, and that’s credit to everybody in the group.”

IRELAND: H Keenan; J Larmour (S Daly, 30), C Farrell (B Burns, ), S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Carbery, J Gibson-Park (C Casey, 76); D Kilcoyne (E Byrne, 59), R Kelleher (R Herring, 70), F Bealham (John Ryan, 59); U Dillane (R Baird, 59), James Ryan - captain; P O’Mahony (G Coombes, 70), J van der Flier, C Doris.

JAPAN: K Matsushima (S Gates, 51); S Masirewa, T Lafaele, R Nakamura, S Fifita; Y Tamura (R Matsuda, 67), N Saito (K Shigeno, 67); K Inagaki (C Millar, 51), A Sakate (K Horikoshi, 61), J Koo (A Ai Valu, 51); W van der Walt (J Cornelson, 51), J Moore; M Leitch - captain, L Labuschagné, T Tatafu (A Mafi, 53).

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)