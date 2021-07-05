Shane Daly set to benefit as Andy Farrell rotates Ireland squad

Shane Daly could be one of the players to benefit from Andy Farrell’s commitment to squad rotation for Ireland’s final Vodafone Summer Series Test against the United States on Saturday.

The Munster flyer was an early replacement in the Ireland back three for the injured Jordan Larmour as Farrell’s men beat Japan 39-31 on Saturday and the head coach said his plan was to use this weekend’s game against tier-two opposition to hand Test game time to less experienced players in his squad.

“That was more or less the plan anyway,” Farrell said post-match on Saturday. “We don’t often get this window to have a little bit of a look at people and give people a chance. Yeah, it’s always been in the plans to do that.”

Farrell will not dish out caps, insisting he wants his players to do justice to the jersey, but he was pleased by the way his makeshift squad has come together and grown after 12 days in camp.

“There’s a few young lads that would have been a bit surprised at what it takes to be in international rugby and trying to get up to speed within the first week,” he said.

“Some lads have openly said that it was a little bit of a shock to them. They’re certainly more comfortable in their own skin after 12 days. I’m sure a few more days will do them all even more good so they can put their hand up for selection early in the week.”

Daly won his second cap on Saturday having debuted against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup last November. Though there were defensive lapses, the Corkman felt he has put his hand up for selection against the Eagles following his 50-minute shift.

“I’d like to think so, it’s about how things go in terms of selection or squad rotation,” Daly said. “I tried my hardest out there, it was a difficult game… I gave it my all.

“I’ve been in the squad pretty much for the whole season. The togetherness of this group has really told today against a team that has been together for six weeks. We’ve been together for 12 days, that’s probably the biggest driver of the result today.”

Now the 24-year-old wants to capitalise on the opportunities this Test window offers. “You always want to train your way into the team but this camp obviously with the Lions there is more opportunity than normal. And then it’s just if you get that opportunity again, make the most of it.”