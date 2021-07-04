RG Snyman undergoes skin graft operation on burns from firepit accident

Munster second-row RG Snyman has undergone a skin graft operation and looks set to miss South Africa's tests against the British and Irish Lions.

A report in South Africa said the skin transplant was undertaken as the burns on Snyman's knee were more severe than initially believed.

Snyman and his fellow Springbok Damian de Allende suffered burns to their legs, hands, and face after a firepit accident last month.

Mike Haley and CJ Stander also sustained minor burns on their hands after someone poured petrol on a fire the Munster team-mates were gathered around. The petrol canister subsequently caught fire and exploded.

All four were treated in hospital following the incident, with De Allende and Snyman later cleared to continue their rehabilitation with the South African squad for the Lions tour.

However, Snyman now has just a "small chance" of featuring for his country this summer, with the three Lions matches taking place between July 24 and August 7.

"RG Snyman is currently out of the squad, he is not with us," said South Africa coach Deon Davids.

"He went for a skin graft operation. Obviously, he will start his process of rehabilitation.

"As he recovers and we get medical updates, he will return to the squad.

"At this stage, I think there will be a small chance that he will be part of the British and Irish Lions Test series.

"But he will definitely return for the remaining Test fixtures in the Rugby Championship and end-of-year tour."