Gatland and Lions learn little in facile victory to kick off tour

British & Irish Lions 56 Sigma Lions 14

The good news for the British & Irish Lions was that they started their South African tour with a massive 56-14 victory over the local Sigma Lions. The bad news is that coach Warren Gatland probably learnt very little from a match against such a poor opponent.

The tourists ran in eight tries in all with wing Josh Adams scoring four, including three in a 13-minute period in the second half. The home side lost all semblance of defensive structure in the second half and the only reason the tourists didn’t surpass their 74-10 record score from 12 years ago against the same opponent, was down to their own small errors.

A knock on here, a silly penalty there, cost at least two more tries. Prop Wyn Jones thought he had scored but it was chalked off after replays showed flank Courtney Lawes neck-rolling an opponent out of a ruck.

But still, it was clinical and efficient from the Lions and they did what they had to do against a team so poor, they hardly looked like a group of full time professionals. For the Lions, and for the tour in general, we can only hope the Sharks provide more structured resistance to prepare the Lions for the Tests.

On the up side, the Lions pack was strong, with the lineout brutally efficient and effective. Maro Itoje sent a reminder, if one was necessary, that he ended the last tour as the talisman in the pack, and he started this one in the same way.

But others were not far behind with Lawes making a good case for another chance at blindside, Hamish Watson proving what a menace he is and hooker Jamie George adding a high work rate to his strong core duties.

The tourists couldn’t have imagined a better start than scoring two tries inside eight minutes with some sharp play aided by passive defence from the home side.

Louis Rees-Zammit had a chance to stretch his legs early chasing Chris Harris’ well-weighted chip to open the tour scoring with barely four minutes played. The try had its genesis in some slick passing and strong carrying into contact from the likes of Lawes.

Four minutes later Watson benefitted from Ali Price’s quick-thinking. Tapping from a penalty, Price caught the local Lions’ defence slumbering and Watson crashed over. The back row would remain prominent throughout.

But early visions of a rout were tempered as the local Lions enjoyed a 10-minute period where they pounded away at the tourists’ line. For Gatland and his coaching staff, this little passage was as valuable, if not more so, than the opening salvos.

Stuart Hogg’s men were forced to maintain structure and discipline on defence as they tackled ferociously and judiciously. They didn’t over-commit numbers and ensured that they had enough troops on their feet to repel the next wave of white-shirted pressure.

Admittedly the local Lions lacked nous and simply tried to bludgeon through a red wall with one-off runners, but the British & Irish Lions never lost shape or enthusiasm for the task. There will be plenty tougher defensive examinations to come on this tour, so this was a good marker.

Read More Lions Player Ratings: Josh Adams and Hamish Watson shine in win over Sigma Lions

But that was the sternest test they faced all evening and although the local side managed a couple of breakaway tries by flank Vincent Tshituka and wing Rabs Maxwane, they offered no sustained threat.

Straight after halftime Adams sliced through a gap as wide as a motorway for his first try of the evening. Another three followed in the next 17 minutes for the wing while replacement scrumhalf Gareth Davies added another.

The performance was professional and the result outstanding. Gatland couldn’t have asked for more. Well, maybe an opponent that offered some fight.

Scorers:

Sigma Lions – Tries: V Tshituka, S Maxwane. Conversions: J Hendrikse (2).

British & Irish Lions – Tries: L Rees-Zammit, H Watson, A Price, J Adams (4), Gareth Davies. Conversions: O Farrell (8). Penalties:

Sigma Lions: EW Viljoen; J Ulengo, M Rass, B Odendaal (F Zeilinga 55), S Maxwane; J Hendrikse (D Kriel 66), D Smit (Van den Berg 55); N McBeth S Sithole 55), PJ Botha (J Visagie 55), R Dreyer (C Sadie 55); R Schoeman, R Nothnagel (E Tshituka); S Sangweni (R Straeuli), V Tshituka, F Horn.

British & Irish Lions: S Hogg; L Rees-Zammit, C Harris (B Aki 69), O Farrell, J Adams; F Russell (E Daly 59), A Price (G Davies 60); W Jones (M Vunipola 55), J George (L Cowan-Dickie 69), K Sinckler (Z Fagerson 55), M Itoje (I Henderson 69), J Hill, C Lawes, H Watson, T Faletau (S Simmons 55).