Andy Farrell thrilled that rusty Ireland stuck to their task

Andy Farrell knew this Ireland performance was not going to be perfect but it made his team’s victory over Japan on Saturday all the more satisfying.

Ireland had succumbed to a shock pool defeat to the Brave Blossoms on their home turf at the 2019 World Cup and their 39-31 victory at Aviva Stadium was a helter-skelter affair for almost 70 minutes as the two sides traded blow for blow in a pulsating Test match in front of 3,000 supporters, the first time spectators had seen international rugby since the 2020 Six Nations.

Yet for all the inaccuracy and rustiness from an Ireland side missing leading players to the British & Irish Lions, and with captain Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and Cian Healy given the summer off, head coach Farrell was unequivocal in his assessment of the victory.

“No mixed bag for me, delighted with the win,” Farrell said “It was always going to be a tough old challenge against what I believe to be a top international side. Any win was going to be a big win for us.

“I suppose the most pleasing thing for me is that it was never going to be perfect. I think we saw certainly in the first half, Test match fit, probably through the preparation and the game against the Lions, the opportunities created in that game gave them confidence. And we were a bit rusty, and we compounded it with errors and errors. It made the game difficult for us, it looked like they had legs more than we did. In the second half, we controlled the game, we controlled the game with the set-piece and field position and we went after Japan, that was the most pleasing thing.

“The hardest thing for a team that has come together, is negativity in your own game, especially against a side like Japan who counter-attack. We stayed calm, we stayed next-task focused which got us through in the end.”

Ireland will have fitness concerns ahead of next Saturday’s second Vodafone Summer Series game against the United States. Opening try scorer Chris Farrell failed a second-half Head Injury Assessment while wing Jordan Larmour was replaced on 20 minutes with a groin problem.

“Other than Chris, Jordan has a groin problem, that’s the diagnosis, he couldn’t sprint and couldn’t be himself,” Farrell said.