All Blacks coach defends mismatch after putting 102 points on Tonga

Wing Will Jordan scored five tries as New Zealand launched their international season by crushing a young side Tonga 102-0 in Auckland.

The All Blacks were in a rampant mood at Mount Smart Stadium, posting 16 touchdowns.

Scrum-half Brad Weber collected a hat-trick, while Dalton Papalii scored twice and there were also touchdowns from George Bridge, Damian McKenzie, Luke Jacobson, Richie Mo'unga, Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu.

Mo'unga kicked seven conversions for a 19-point haul, while Beauden Barrett landed four conversions after going on as a substitute.

The All Blacks move on to face Fiji in Dunedin next Saturday.

"It was good to get out there," said Sam Whitelock, who was playing in his 123rd test.

"The Tongan team were here to play and it wasn't easy out there."

Tonga fielded 13 debutants having been deprived of their European-based players due to Covid restrictions.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster defended the mismatch amid questioning suggesting such hammerings were bad for rugby: "Take away Covid, take away quarantining and add another month on the calendar for the world rugby thing. There is no solution to that right now," Foster said.

"I'd be disappointed if that's what we are dwelling on. We weren't happy last year when we got no rugby. This year we've got some rugby. Clearly the itinerary has put Tonga in a compromised position, but they've been keen to play and deserve a lot of credit for that.

"I'd like think we aren't just going to focus on the scoreline and say this was a game that shouldn't have happened, because for the Tongan people it was an important game, and it was equally important for us to go out and start what could be a long year.

"In today's environment you take what you can get."

"We didn't get the result tonight but I'm very proud of my brothers here," said Tonga captain Sonatane Takulua.

"This is all we can do, just give it our all."

PA/REUTERS