South Africa shake off the cobwebs to give Jacques Nienaber winning start against Georgia

SOUTH AFRICA 40 GEORGIA 9

Jacques Nienaber got his international coaching career off to a winning start as the South Africans emerged from 20 months of Test hibernation to blow away the cobwebs at Loftus Versfeld ahead of their clash with the British & Irish Lions.

You had to go back to the World Cup final in Japan on November 2, 2019, for the last time the Springboks had played and even though they paraded 10 of their world champions they were all fingers and thumbs to start with.

That was unsurprising given they ran headlong into a stubborn Georgian side who had faced both England and Wales in the autumn and gave another good account of themselves. Twice they led in a highly competitive first half and it wasn’t until the visitors picked up a yellow card that the Springboks were able to edge ahead.

Former Munster coach Nienaber barely had a chance to catch his breath after a year of waiting for his first game as the coach to South Africa than he saw his team go behind. They failed to deal with Tedo Abzhandadze’s kick-off and conceded a penalty at the ensuing scrum. The Georgian outside half stepped up and his second kick of the game gave his side the lead with less than three minutes played. They had little time to reflect on that sweet moment because within 90 seconds the ‘Boks had conjured up their first try of the night.

Their strike runners from Japan, wings Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, may have been missing, but in new cap Aphelele Fassi they have uncovered another flying machine. When he was given the chance to pin back his ears from 30 metres out he raced down the left touchline and scored in style at the corner to make it 5-3.

To their credit, the Georgians stayed in the fight and were a good match for their illustrious hosts for the majority of the first half. Two more penalties from Abzhandadze made it 9-5 to the minnows after 25 minutes and they were looking comfortable.

But then came a yellow card to flanker Beka Saginadze for some foolish interference at a close-range Springbok line out and by the time he returned the match had turned. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi converted a five-metre line-out and from the kick-off the home side went the length of the field to create a try for the former Northampton Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach at the posts.

Two Handre Pollard conversions made it 19-9 to the world champions at the break and he added the extras to two more that flowed in a four-minute spurt in the third quarter from outstanding No 8 Kwagga Smith and replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies.

That’s how it ended and it will be interesting to see how much they have learned when they meet the Georgians again in Johannesburg in a week’s time.

Scorers: South Africa: Tries: A Fassi, B Mbonambi, C Reinach, K Smith, H Jantjies, M Marx; Cons: H Pollard 4, E Jantjies. Georgia: Pens: T Abzhandadze 3.

South Africa: Willie le Roux; Rosko Specman, Jesse Kriel, Frans Steyn, Aphelele Fassi; Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Marvin Orie, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Damian Willemse.

Georgia: Davit Niniashvili; Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze, Demur Tapladze; Tedo Abzhandadze, Vasil Lobzhaidze; Guram Gogichashvili, Jaba Bregvadze, Giorgi Melikidze, Gigauri Davit, Konstantine Mikautadze, Ilia Spanderashvili, Beka Saginadze, Tornike Jalagonia.

Replacements: Giorgi Chkoidze, Nikoloz Khatiashvili, Luka Japaridze, Nodar Cheishvili, Giorgi Javakhia, Gela Aprasidz, Giorgi Babunashvili, Irakli Tskhadadze.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).