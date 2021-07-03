Future-proofing is the name of these games for Andy Farrell

Ireland supporters returning to Aviva Stadium this afternoon should be in for a treat as the two-game Vodafone Summer Series gets underway with a rematch against World Cup nemesis Japan that promises fireworks aplenty.

It is 22 months since the wheels fell off Joe Schmidt’s final campaign as head coach and fellow New Zealander Jamie Joseph engineered a breathtaking 19-12 World Cup pool victory for the Brave Blossoms in Shizuoka.

Though the Japanese only returned to the Test arena for the first time since their quarter-final exit to South Africa last Saturday, they showed enough in the 28-10 defeat against the British & Irish Lions at Murrayfield to suggest they are more than capable of giving a mix and match Ireland side an equally uncomfortable time in front of 3,000 ticket-holders.

The Irish management have been saying as much all week and yesterday defence coach Simon Easterby outlined why his hands will be full in Dublin this afternoon as Japan, number 10 in the World Rugby Rankings, bring their expansive high-octane, offloading power game to the Aviva.

“They pose a threat across the park,” Easterby said. “They like to keep width in their game, they play with speed, with high tempo, they’ve got really good skills across the board.

“Their forwards are comfortable playing little intricate passes, and obviously as we saw last week against the Lions when they are given space out wide they have massive threats in players that can break the gainline.

“We played them reasonably recently in the World Cup, they’ve only had a couple of games since, but not too much has changed. They’ll come up with something different I’m sure, they’re really well coached, but it does pose us plenty of threats across the park, not just out wide, but through the forwards as well.”

While Japan may have a familiar and, for Ireland, worrying look to them given they stunning fashion they came from 12-0 down on home soil with 19 unanswered points, 14 of them from the boot of fly-half Yo Tamura, there is a fresh feel to Ireland’s team.

Only four starters from that fateful night, including today’s captain James Ryan, have been selected by Schmidt’s successor Farrell, who has had to make do without seven British & Irish Lions, the rested trio of Keith Earls, Cian Healy, and skipper Johnny Sexton, and the injured Garry Ringrose and Andrew Porter.

The absences provide a great opportunity for the head coach to deepen the experience of those players available to him and lay some further stepping stones towards the 2023 World Cup. That is where Farrell will gauge the success of this fortnight with further experimentation likely against the 16th-ranked USA next Saturday.

For today there will be little-used or new combinations in the centre, with Stuart McCloskey partnering Chris Farrell, and at half-back where a returning Joey Carbery starts at 10 for the first time since August 2019 alongside Jamison Gibson-Park. They are units that may stand the test of time, fill the breach when similar personnel are missing or not work at all.

Today’s game against Japan is the right place to find out, and for Farrell to see whether the likes of full-back Hugo Keenan and No.8 Caelan Doris have absorbed the rugby intelligence from those now absent during the fledgling Test careers and are ready to lead themselves.

Ireland also have the small detail of dealing with the pace and experience of this Japan team and Easterby suggested fighting fire with fire in terms of playing at tempo.

“We’ll be looking to do something similar,” Ireland’s defence coach said, “making sure that we play what is in front of us but we play at high-tempo and speed, and that’s how we’ve tried to create the last 10-12 days in the training environment.”

He continued: “I think as a group we’re trying to drive the ability to play with speed ourselves. We don’t want to be slowing the game down unnecessarily, so it is important that we get into our game as quickly as we can, not get shocked by what Japan throw at us.”

It should make for a fascinating watch but Farrell will hope Ireland have enough experience on call to see this one home and avoid wilting a second time to the Brave Blossoms.