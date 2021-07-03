Rónan Kelleher keen to build on a momentous month

Rónan Kelleher had an unexpected taste of life with the Lions but he will place the chance of a recall from Warren Gatland to the back of his mind and focus on Ireland’s objective this afternoon of revenge against Japan.

The Leinster hooker has an opportunity to stake his claim for the No. 2 jersey having been selected by Andy Farrell ahead of the more experienced Rob Herring for today’s Vodafone Summer Series Test against the Brave Blossoms and Kelleher, 23, will take to the Aviva Stadium pitch boosted by his two weeks training with the Lions in Jersey last month.

Head coach Gatland needed an extra hooker in camp with squad selections Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie still needed by their English clubs in end-of-season play-offs. That left Wales veteran Ken Owens as the only hooker available and Kelleher jumped at the chance to fill the breach and provide scrummaging and set-piece opposition.

Earning rave reviews in Jersey, Kelleher must have a strong chance of being first on the plane to South Africa should injury strike one of the three chosen hookers and there will now be the motivation of potential Lions standby selection in addition to his goal of nailing down first-choice status with Ireland.

The Jersey camp was, Kelleher said: “Incredible. It was tough work as well, it was really full-on. But it was great to get a taste of it. Every player wants to put their name up for selection throughout the year so to be asked to train with them was so enjoyable.”

He added that Ireland’s opposition today, the team that upset Joe Schmidt’s men in Shizuoka at the 2019 World Cup, will prevent his mind wandering too much.

“Absolutely. You just look at what Japan did to the Lions last week, they looked really impressive throughout the game.

“So you can’t look too far forward, we have to focus on them. They’ve shown in the last World Cup what a quality side they are. My focus has shifted pretty quickly to the task at hand. It (a Lions call up) may be a phone call away but that is out of my control. I’ll just keep plugging away, keep playing and make sure I stay fit and put in performances to make sure that, first of all, I do a good job in the Irish jersey and nail down a starting position.”

Japan’s expansive high-tempo game matched by their mission to establish themselves as a tier-one Test force promises to keep Ireland’s hands full in Dublin this afternoon, just as they threatened the Lions at Murrayfield last Saturday before succumbing to a 28-10 defeat.

Kelleher is looking forward to the chance to reunite on the pitch with former Ireland Under-20s team-mate Gavin Coombes, the Munster player of the year named on the bench as the back-row replacement and set for a Test debut this afternoon.

“Gavin was on my 20s team and you could see then he was going to be a tremendous talent. He was ahead of a lot of us physically back then, he was incredible. So it’s no surprise he’s getting his opportunity to stake a claim at the weekend and I’ve no doubt he is going to do well in the jersey. He has obviously shown that with Munster all season and obviously he was in with us earlier in the year in the Six Nations period for a bit and he showed how good he is.”