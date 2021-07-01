Ryan recovers to captain Ireland against Japan

James Ryan will captain Ireland in Saturday’s Vodafone Summer Series game against Japan at the Aviva Stadium (1pm).

The Leinster star has recovered from an adductor injury that threatened his participation and he will be partnered in the second row by Ultan Dillane.

Joey Carbery makes his first national start since 2019 in Saturday's game.

Peter O’Mahony starts on the blindside flank and is joined in the backrow by Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, who makes his international return after missing the 2021 Six Nations Championships.

The front row is made up of Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham.

At half-back Jamison Gibson Park will partner Carbery. Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell are paired in midfield with Jacob Stockdale and Jordan Larmour on the wings and Hugo Keenan is at fullback.

The replacements include Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, John Ryan, Ryan Baird, the uncapped Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Billy Burns and Shane Daly.

Five Ireland players - Chris Farrell, Jacob Stockdale, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan started against Japan in the last encounter between the two sides at the 2019 Rugby World Cup with Dave Kilcoyne, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour featuring off the bench that day in Shizuoka.

The match will be televised by RTÉ (ROI) Channel 4 (NI) and kicks off at 1.00pm.

IRELAND v Japan Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) , Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD).

Replacements Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD), John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution), Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Billy Burns (Ulster), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution).

JAPAN: Kotaro Matsushima, Semisi Masirewa, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita, Yu Tamura, Naoto Saito, Keita Inagaki, Atsushi Sakate, Jiwon Koo, Wimpie van der Walt, James Moore, Michael Leitch (captain), Lappies Labuschagné, Kazuki Himeno

Replacements: Kosuke Horikoshi, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Jack Cornelson, Tevita Tatafu, Kaito Shigeno, Rikiya Matsuda, Shane Gates.