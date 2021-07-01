Dave Kilcoyne: ‘You don’t make Munster or Ireland teams without leadership abilities’

Sport comes at you fast. Dave Kilcoyne is a young man but his is nonetheless the oldest name on the roster of 37 players called up by Andy Farrell for a summer Test series that gets underway on Saturday with the visit of Japan to Dublin.

Only Peter O’Mahony has accumulated more caps.

These are stats that lead to inevitable questions about experience and leadership. It’s stuff Kilcoyne and many other players have had to talk about time and again in the past and it falls off him now like water off a duck’s back.

Experience isn’t some quality you pick up in books for most people. Self-help manuals aren’t the source of wisdom for the majority of players. It is instead a constant case of osmosis as they go about their daily lives, assimilating lessons and trends almost self-consciously.

“Well, it comes with maturity,” the Munster prop explains, “you don’t break onto the Munster senior team, or you don’t get involved with Ireland, unless you’ve got leadership abilities in you.

“You don’t make squads unless you are capable of leading yourself. Obviously, in our front-row meetings, I would have an input and you drive standards by trying to bring energy to everything you do.

“But my role hasn’t changed much. Obviously, with your years of experience playing, you try and show the newer lads little nuances at scrum time or in the maul, you pass on experience. So, maybe from that point of view, possibly, yeah.”

It’s a line of thought that echoes everything we’ve heard from Conor Murray since his promotion into the role of British and Irish Lions skipper this week.

Armbands aren’t everything in this regard.

Kilcoyne and Murray both broke into the Munster side at the beginning of the last decade. They were housemates in Limerick for a time and have served both club and country for the bones of the last decade.

Kilcoyne didn’t expect Murray to succeed Alun Wyn Jones but he can see why Warren Gatland turned to him. Murray is another from the school of lead by example and he has noted his teammate’s intention to remain true to who and how he is.

“He is probably one of the guaranteed starters, if there is such a thing. He has been there, it’s his third Lions tour. He has a wealth of experience. He is in great form, and as I said, he has always been a natural leader.“He mightn’t be the one roaring and shouting in a huddle before the game. He is calm, he always makes right decisions, how he leaves himself in the gym, always doing extras, always being the ultimate professional.”

Nor is leadership restricted by age.

Farrell has called up 11 uncapped players. Another 12 have less than a dozen caps earned to date and yet senior players these days often speak about the maturity of the younger generation and how they seem to be ahead of the curve.

Craig Casey is a perfect case in point. Barely 22, the Munster nine made his senior debut this year against Italy. Jonathan Sexton compared his work ethic to that of Jonny Wilkinson.

“You talk about leaders, Craig is a guy that you don’t put down as a leader. He is not in the leadership group per se but he is certainly a leader in Munster and he has brought that in here,” said Kilcoyne.

“He is flying around the place, bringing incredible energy. He is another excellent professional. He drives the energy around the place, he gets people going and it is great to see him in here if he gets a chance.”

Gavin Coombes is another to emerge from a similar mould.

Kilcoyne remembers him from his days as an academy player when he would rock up to senior training sessions and cause havoc at scrums and mauls.

“We have had these great back rows in Munster over the years, James Coughlan, CJ, they all bring different things. Gav is naturally the biggest I have seen. He can be anywhere from 114 to 119kg depending on what breakfast he has in the morning. He has so much to his game.

“He is an excellent ball carrier, an excellent poacher, excellent at offloading, has very good spatial awareness. He doesn’t just keep his head down all the time. He has an unbelievable eye for the line.

“His try against Toulouse was like something you’d see at U12s where he tipped and carried three or four lads over the line.

“That team won the Heineken Cup and the French Top 14, these aren’t airy-fairy teams, he has proven it on the big stage. Hopefully, if he gets his chance now he can show what he can do in a green jersey.”