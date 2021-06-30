Two front-row changes as Ireland U20s gear up for England clash

Ireland U20s head coach Richie Murphy has made two changes to his starting line-up for tomorrow evening’s mouthwatering Six Nations Championship showdown with England at Cardiff Arms Park (kick-off 8pm).

Having missed out on the first 15 for last Friday’s bonus point triumph over host country Wales, Leinster props Temi Lasisi and Sam Illo return to the Irish front-row. Both players impressed in the opening round success against Scotland and are now restored to the team in place of Jack Boyle and Mark Donnelly respectively.