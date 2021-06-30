Peter O’Mahony: ‘Conor Murray leads by his actions. By the way he runs the game’

Conor Murray may have never been a captain but Peter O’Mahony has total faith his leadership qualities will shine through for the Lions in South Africa over the next six weeks.

Murray, 32, was the surprise choice to replace the injured Alun Wyn Jones when the Lions captain dislocated his shoulder against Japan in Edinburgh last Sunday.

Head coach Warren Gatland overlooked the credentials of current and former national captains such as Owen Farrell, Stuart Hogg, and Ken Owens while also preferring Murray to pre-tour contender Maro Itoje.

Murray was as surprised as anyone to get the tap on the shoulder before the Lions flew to Johannesburg ahead of this Saturday’s tour opener against the Emirates Lions but O’Mahony, who led the Lions for one Test in New Zealand in 2017 and will captain Ireland this weekend against Japan in Dublin believes the scrum-half’s experience for Munster, Ireland, and on the last two Lions tours counts for an awful lot.

“It matters a huge amount,” O’Mahony said yesterday. “He leads by his actions. He leads by the way he runs the game. Naturally, your half-backs will always dictate the play and the tempo.

“They dictate a huge amount and they have an incredible understanding of the game-plan and rugby in general.

“That all stands for a huge amount when it comes to the captaincy, in my opinion.”

Having been handed the captaincy in Auckland for the opening Test against the All Blacks in 2017 when tour captain Sam Warburton was working his way back from injury, O’Mahony understands the honour and the weight it could burden some players with but he said:

“I was very excited, very proud. A lot of emotions.

“International rugby is the pinnacle for us, but obviously the Lions is very, very special as well.

“It’s something you kind of dream of. It’s almost something you dare not to dream about at times, it’s that far up in the air.

“For it to be realised is an incredible feeling, but with it comes a lot of responsibility and a pressure as well, but there is no better man than Mur for pressure.”

O’Mahony will have Ireland as his focus from here on in with Andy Farrell naming his skipper after James Ryan, his original stand-in captain for the rested Johnny Sexton, sustained an adductor injury in training that makes the lock a doubt for the rematch with Japan, 22 months on from their famous World Cup pool upset of Joe Schmidt’s team in Shizuoka.

It is the first of two homes games this summer, with the USA visiting Aviva Stadium the following Saturday and O’Mahony contextualised the games in terms of what would signify success for Ireland from the next two games.

“Look, obviously it’s a new group, so it’s about how quickly we can get together and gel and be cohesive. Seeing to be playing for each other is a big thing and playing for the Irish jersey.

“At the end of the day, that’s what is measured every time you take to the field as the Irish national team.

“I don’t think that will change. It’s about us putting ourselves under pressure to perform. Our performance at the end of the day is the big thing.”