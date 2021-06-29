Peter O’Mahony backs 'legend' Conor Murray to follow in his shoes as Lions captain

Ireland skipper Peter O’Mahony has backed “legend” Conor Murray’s elevation to the British & Irlsh Lions captaincy in South Africa.

On the day O’Mahony was himself promoted to lead his country against Japan in the opening Vodafone Summer Series Test at Aviva Stadium this Saturday, Munster team-mate Murray, 32, was facing the media in Johannesburg for the first time since assuming the Lions leadership in the wake of original tour captain Alun Wyn Jones’ withdrawal due to a dislocated shoulder last Saturday.

O’Mahony knows all about receiving the honour having deputised for the injured Sam Warburton for the first Lions Test against New Zealand in Auckland four years ago and when asked on Tuesday about Murray’s similar ascendancy, the Corkman said: “I am delighted for him. It is an incredible honour.

“The Lions are a special entity. No better man. How many years has he been around? The big games that he has played, the experience he has in terms of a third (Lions) tour is legend stuff. He keeps striving to be better, the work the fella puts in is incredible, and I am delighted for him.”

Asked if he had any captaincy advice for his Munster and Ireland team-mate, O’Mahony said Murray “was well able” and the appointment by head coach Warren Gatland was no surprise.

“It’s his third tour, he has an incredible amount of caps for them already, incredible amount of international caps, incredible amount of experience so it’s great for him.”