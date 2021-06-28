South Africa cleared to continue preparations for Lions tour after Covid-19 positives

The entire Springboks squad were placed in isolation on Sunday
South Africa cleared to continue preparations for Lions tour after Covid-19 positives

South Africa’s Herschel Jantjies has been cleared to train after initially testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 15:46
PA

South Africa have been cleared to continue their preparations for the British and Irish Lions tour on Monday after three positive coronavirus tests were returned on Sunday.

The entire Springboks squad was placed in isolation as a precautionary measure after the positive tests, leading to the cancellation of Sunday’s training session, but were given the green light to resume training on Monday afternoon following feedback from the medical advisory group overseeing the series.

One of the players who tested positive, scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, has subsequently been cleared to join the training group, SA Rugby said in a statement.

South Africa face two warm-up Tests against Georgia on the next two Fridays, before the three-match Lions series gets under way in Cape Town on July 24.

The Lions also suffered a miserable weekend with captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric being ruled out of the series after suffering injuries in the warm-up fixture against Japan on Saturday.

More in this section

Antoine Dupont lifts the trophy as Toulouse are Heineken Cup champions 22/5/2021 Leinster and Munster receive top seeding for Champions Cup  
Dan Biggar 26/6/2021 Lions considering contingency plans due to Covid-19 cases in South African squad
Wales v South Africa - 2019 Rugby World Cup - Semi Final - International Stadium Yokohama South Africa squad in isolation as positive Covid-19 tests raise concerns over Lions Tour
south africaplace: uk
James Ryan 23/6/2021

James Ryan not ruled out of Ireland's weekend date with Japan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up