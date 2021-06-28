Leinster and Munster receive top seeding for Champions Cup  

The participating clubs will be divided into two pools of 12 – Pool A and Pool B - by means of a draw and the tournament will be played over nine weekends with four rounds of matches in the pool stage starting in December.
Toulouse's Captain Antoine Dupont lifts the trophy following last season's final win over La Rochelle.

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 12:02
Colm O’Connor

European Rugby chiefs have confirmed the format and qualifiers for the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup season.

The Heineken Champions Cup will once again be competed for by 24 clubs with eight representatives from the Gallagher Premiership, the Guinness PRO14 and the TOP 14 having secured their places. 

The clubs will be divided into two pools of 12 – Pool A and Pool B - by means of a draw and the tournament will be played over nine weekends with four rounds of matches in the pool stage starting in December.

The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a Round of 16 on a home and away basis, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final in Marseille on 28 May 2022. 

The draw for the pools will be carried out on the same lines as last season with the clubs separated into four tiers, and clubs from the same league in the same tier will not be drawn into the same pool.

The number 1 and number 2 ranked clubs from each league will be in Tier 1, the number 3 and number 4 ranked clubs will be in Tier 2, the number 5 and 6 ranked clubs will be in Tier 3, and the number 7 and number 8 ranked clubs will be Tier 4.

The Tier 1 and the Tier 4 clubs which have been drawn in the same pool, but which are not in the same league, will play one another home and away during the pool stage, as will the Tier 2 and Tier 3 clubs which have been drawn in the same pool, but which are not in the same league.

EPCR is currently putting the finishing touches to a new shareholder agreement, and discussions to finalise the Challenge Cup format for the 2021/22 season, as well as the formats for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup for future seasons, are ongoing.

These discussions include the future participation of South African clubs in EPCR’s tournaments as referenced recently by the United Rugby Championship and no further comment will be made until the appropriate time.

2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup qualifiers 

Gallagher Premiership: 1 Harlequins, 2 Exeter Chiefs, 3 Bristol Bears, 4 Sale Sharks, 5 Northampton Saints, 6 Leicester Tigers, 7 Bath Rugby, 8 Wasps.

Guinness PRO14: 1 Leinster, 2 Munster, 3 Ulster, 4 Connacht, 5 Scarlets, 6 Ospreys, 7 Cardiff, 8 Glasgow Warriors.

TOP 14: 1 Stade Toulousain, 2 Stade Rochelais, 3 Racing 92, 4 Union Bordeaux-Bègles, 5 ASM Clermont Auvergne, 6 Stade Français Paris, 7 Castres Olympique, 8 Montpellier Hérault.

2021/22 key dates 

Round 1 – 10/11/12 December.

Round 2 – 17/18/19 December.

Round 3 – 14/15/16 January 2022.

Round 4 – 21/22/23 January 2022.

Round of 16 (1st leg) – 8/9/10 April 2022.

Round of 16 (2nd leg) – 15/16/17 April 2022.

Quarter-finals – 6/7/8 May 2022.

Semi-finals – 13/14/15 May 2022.

Challenge Cup final – Friday 27 May 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille.

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 28 May 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille.

