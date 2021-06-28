Lions considering contingency plans due to Covid-19 cases in South African squad

The British and Irish Lions were set to fly into Johannesburg this morning, but their stay on the Highveld may be shorter than intended after tour management was understood to have begun looking at contingencies in the midst of a worsening Covid situation in South Africa’s biggest city.

Warren Gatland’s squad, now captained by Conor Murray following the withdrawal through injury of Alun Wyn Jones, are set to open their South African schedule in Johannesburg this Saturday against Emirates Lions, the first of three tour games in the Gauteng region over the next fortnight.

They left Edinburgh yesterday evening on an overnight flight — following Saturday’s 28-10 Test win over Japan at Murrayfield — having awoken yesterday to reports from South Africa of three positive Covid tests in the Springbok camp and increasing expectation of tighter government restrictions in anticipation of a third wave of the coronavirus driven by the more transmissible Delta variant.

Gauteng, the most populous province in South Africa is set to host five of the eight tour games, including the second and third Tests, on the Lions schedule at Emirates Airline Stadium, formerly Ellis Park, FNB Stadium near Soweto and Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. However, it has already exceeded case numbers in excess of the second wave of six months ago and the tourists are understood to be considering switching games away from the Covid hotspots.

Gatland has already experienced on-field disruption to his tour plans with the loss of his tour captain to a dislocated shoulder sustained in the seventh minute of the 1888 Cup victory over Japan.

As well as Jones, fellow Welshman Justin Tipuric was also forced to leave the squad, having suffered a shoulder injury midway through the first half at Murrayfield.

Ireland lock James Ryan could not be considered as a replacement for Jones as he was injured during an Irish training session ahead of Saturday’s home Test against Japan and Gatland called up Welsh lock Adam Beard and compatriot Josh Navidi as a back-row replacement for Tipuric in time for the pair to join the squad flight to Johannesburg.

Lions fly-half Dan Biggar was voted man of the match in the four-try win over the Brave Blossoms, having kicked all four conversions and taken on some of the on-field leadership responsibilities in Edinburgh. He said the squad was blessed with plenty of leaders, who will now get behind their new captain Murray.

“It’s pretty disappointing to lose your captain and talisman after five or six minutes,” Biggar said. “We’re lucky in the group we’ve a lot of good leaders, good speakers in the group.

“But you’ve only got to look at Al’s record and his experience. He’s the sort of go-to guy in the group at the minute. He’s going to be a huge loss, but things move so quickly on these tours, the rest of us have to kind of put it to one side and look at the group we’ve got.”

Biggar praised the Lions’ reaction to losing Jones so early in the match and the Irish players around him, including Murray at half-back and centres Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw.

“Bundee and Robbie were excellent outside and Conor just brings that element of control. His box-kicking was excellent today, even more so in that first 30 or 40 minutes, bringing that real control to our game. He moved us up the pitch quite well.

“Robbie was unbelievable today, he was everywhere. Big hits, covering tackles, getting us going forward. His chat was excellent, he’s very good in the air.

“You can see why Johnny [Sexton] has played so well for so many years, with that quality of players around him,” Biggar said.