South Africa squad in isolation as positive Covid-19 tests raise concerns over Lions Tour

The entire Springboks squad has been put into isolation
South Africa’s preparations for the Lions series have been hit by positive coronavirus tests (Adam Davy/PA)

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 13:20
Andrew Baldock

South Africa’s preparations for the British and Irish Lions Tour have been hit by three players testing positive for coronavirus.

The entire Springboks squad has been put into isolation and Sunday’s planned training session in Johannesburg was cancelled.

SA Rugby said that “a decision on further team activities will be made shortly” and the development throws into doubt the viability of their warm-up Test against Georgia on Friday night and raises concerns over the series as a whole.

The Lions fly to Johannesburg from Edinburgh on Sunday night, with their opening tour match taking place in the city next Saturday.

In a statement, SA Rugby said: “The Springboks cancelled Sunday’s planned training session in Johannesburg as a precautionary measure when scheduled testing protocols returned three positive Covid-19 test results when the team assembled on Saturday.

“Three players tested positive for the virus following stringent real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing procedures on arrival at the team base.

“Team management immediately put the squad into self-isolation as a precaution until specialist medical advice is sought from the Castle Lager Lions Series Medical Advisory Group (MAG).

“A decision on further team activities will be made shortly.

“SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus emphasised that the team had followed all the necessary precautions since the start of the three-week conditioning camp hosted in Bloemfontein, which included mandatory Covid-19 testing three times a week, and that they would be led by specialist advice before any action is taken.”

The tour has endured a weekend to forget, with the Lions losing captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric to injuries during Saturday’s 28-10 victory over Japan at Murrayfield.

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray has replaced Jones as captain, while Wales forwards Adam Beard and Josh Navidi were summoned to join the squad.

The three-Test series between the Lions and world champion Springboks kicks off in Cape Town on July 24.

Conor Murray 25/6/2021

Conor Murray admits he was surprised to be handed Lions captaincy role

