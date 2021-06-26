Ireland U20's building something special 

IRELAND U20s star Nathan Doak insists England hold no fear for his side after thrashing Wales in Cardiff.

Richie Murphy’s side will play England for the triple crown next Thursday and are confident they can retain their U20s Six Nations crown after securing their tenth consecutive win.

“We’ve looked at England and we know the threats they will bring but we fully back ourselves to do a job on them and we’ll be going into the game with great confidence,” said the Ulster scrum-half.

“It’s credit to everyone involved in the IRFU from top to bottom. The guys who came before us set that platform and everyone just wants to live up to their expectations, and everyone wants to get their hands on that trophy.

“The boys dug deep. It’s never easy coming to Wales and beating them in their own backyard but all credit to the lads we fought hard.

“Wales were physical but we worked hard and we knew what they were going to bring so we are happy to deliver a win.”

Doak was outstanding scoring 20 points including a try in what was a terrific man of the match performance from the young nine. Cathal Forde, Chris Cosgrave, Daniel Okeke, and Alex Kendellen scored Ireland’s crossed for further tries.

And Ireland captain Kendellen insists Ireland won’t be happy unless they leave Cardiff with the U20s Six Nations crown.

He said: “Look it’s not easy coming over here to Wales and beating them in their back garden. It was massive from the boys. We knew how physical they were going to be and they didn’t let us down.

“They put it up to us from minute one. I’m super proud of the boys. We are moving onto England now and hopefully we can get the win there as well.

“It’s all credit to the coaching team who have really brought us together as one. They are building something nice here and it’s a pleasure to be a part of it.

“We’ll take the day off tomorrow, we’ll look at that performance, we’ll come back to it, analyse England and we’ll go from there.

“They are going to be a completely different beat we know that, physically and in the backs. It’s what we look forward to and we can’t wait.

“We are all in as one and we are basically brothers at this stage. We are bonding extremely well and it’s all credit to the coaching staff.”