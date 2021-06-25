Ireland Under-20s chasing triple crown after thumping Wales

Wales 12 Ireland 40

Ireland U20s thrashed Wales in Cardiff to remain unbeaten in this season’s Six Nations Championship.

Richie Murphy’s side will play England for the Triple Crown on Thursday night and will fancy their chances after a dominant display against an underpowered Wales side.

Wales couldn’t live with the physicality of the Ireland pack, while the visitors were also extremely clinical behind the scrum.

There were a number of impressive performances from the men in green, with centres Cathal Forde and Shane Jennings impressing in particular, while Alex Soroka and Alex Kendellen were also excellent.

Ireland dominated the opening stages as they lay siege to the home sides try line, but were met by a resolute Welsh defence. Twice Ireland were held up over the try line, while Wales second-row Joe Peard stole a key lineout just 5m out.

However, after Kendellen was held up over the try line, Ireland’s pressure finally told when inside-centre Forde powered over from short range, with Nathan Doak converting.

Ireland were in total control and Wales were unable to cope with their physicality and their dynamic carrying.

Wales fell further behind after a well-worked try by the visitors.

A terrific break by full-back Jamie Osborne down the touchline put Wales on the backfoot before a lovely pass from Jennings allowed Chris Cosgrave to run in unopposed from 30m out. Doak added the conversion and a further penalty to give Ireland an almost unassailable lead after a mere half an hour.

It took Wales 36 minutes to build any meaningful pressure in the Ireland 22. A few powerful carries from Harri Deaves and Carwyn Tuipulotu nearly got Wales over the line, but they were repelled by an aggressive Irish defence.

Ireland picked up where they left off in the early stages of the second-half. Dangerous number nine Doak exchanged passes with Osborne, who put the scrum-half over at the far left-hand corner.

To their credit, Wales refused to throw in the towel and claimed their first try of the game. Carrick McDonough carried hard off his blindside wing, which set the platform for captain Alex Mann to squeeze over the line.

Ireland were temporarily reduced to 14 men when centre Jennings was sent to the sin bin for cynically killing the ball at the breakdown just metres away from the Wales line. The home side then crossed for their second try when McDonough went over at the corner after some wonderful handling from the Welsh backs, with Sam Costelow converting from the touchline.

This simply served as a wake-up call for the Irish with Doak kicking a further penalty while Wales wing McDonough was also sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on. And Daniel Okeke claimed the bonus point try for the visitors when he powered over from short range after a well-worked driving lineout. And Kendellen rubbed further salt into Welsh wounds with a late try from short range.

SCORERS Wales U20s Tries: A Mann 47, C McDonough 60 Conversions: S Costelow 61

Ireland U20s Tries: C Forde 14, C Cosgrave 26, N Doak 32, D Okeke 70, A Kendellen 79 Conversions: N Doak 15, 27, 80 Penalties: N Doak 30, 57, 63

WALES: J Beetham; D John, I Evans (E James 75), J Hawkins, C McDonough; S Costelow (W Reed 68), H Williams (E Lloyd 54); G Phillips (T Bevacqua 57), E Daniel (O Burrows 50), N Evans, J Peard (J Fender 41), D Jenkins (C Tshiunza 41), A Mann, H Deaves, C Tuipulotu.

Replacements not used: L Jones, T Florence, M Richards, R Thomas.

IRELAND: J Osborne; B Moxham (C Rankin 74), S Jennings, C Forde, C Cosgrave (J Postlethwaite 66); T Corkery (B Carson 72), N Doak; J Boyle (G Saunderson 63), R Loughnane (E De Buitlear 70), M Donnelly (S Illo 63), A Soroka (M Morrisey 68), H Sheridan, D Byrne (D Okeke 67), O McCormack, A Kendellen.

Replacements not used: R Crothers, C McKee, F O’Donoghue Referee: Tual Trainini (France) Star man: N Doak (Ireland)