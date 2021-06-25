Alun Wyn Jones: Lions need to hit the ground running against Japan

Alun Wyn Jones knows a thing or three about the opening game of a British & Irish Lions tour.

Saturday’s Test against Japan will be his fourth such match and playing at Murrayfield will make it a fourth different continent for the tour captain since his 2009 debut.

Yet whether it is Rustenburg in South Africa as it was a dozen years ago, Hong Kong, where the Lions played the Barbarians on route to Australia in 2013, or Whangarei in New Zealand four years ago, the message he will deliver to the 2021 tourists in Edinburgh on Saturday will be the same one he heard from his predecessors: the Lions need to hit the ground running.

With only five games in-country before the first Test against South Africa in Cape Town on July 24, momentum will be everything to a successful tour for Warren Gatland’s squad and 35-year-old Jones, Lions #761, knows that more than most.

“It always is,” the Wales and Lions captain said. “I’ve been to enough Six Nations launches to know that’s the buzzword always used. Obviously, it’s different, there are going to be changes in the first three games, people are going to have opportunities but irrespective of who takes the field in those first three games you want to get off to a good start and build momentum.”

The skipper agreed the Lions will have to impose themselves straight away against a Japan side with their 2019 World Cup successes over both Ireland and Scotland en route to the quarter-finals still fresh in the memory.

“That’s the aim, but you’ve still got to play the game like a Test match. You don’t want to lock yourself in but you don’t want to expose yourself either. Ultimately we’ve got the calibre of player and the players who can execute that. But ultimately you play the game and you don’t want to force anything. If we’re talking about momentum then we win the game but we want to do that with the pillars we’ve practised.”

The Lions arrived in Edinburgh on Thursday from Jersey after two weeks in training camp for most of the party with Gatland selecting a team including all seven Irish squad members, six from Wales and two Scots, loosehead prop Rory Sutherland and wing Duhan van der Merwe, following the short-term injury withdrawals of tighthead Zander Fagerson (back spasm) and flanker Hamish Watson (concussion).

Late-arriving English-based players will form the bulk of the replacements while Sutherland and van der Merwe two of the six Lions debutants starting alongside Wales wing Josh Adams and Irish trio Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan.

There will be no hint of a pre-season hit-out about this game as Japan play their first Test since their World Cup last-eight defeat to the Springboks against a Lions side playing together for the first time except for a centre combination of Aki and Robbie Henshaw.

“The combinations come the longer we spend together. We’ve been fortunate to have a very good two weeks,” Jones said. “It’s funny, things feel very slow at the start, I suppose like when you learn anything, but we’ve quickly got to the point now with the opening game to see where we are and test those combinations. It’s not like a domestic game or a usual international, it’s three, four, five combinations and the message for everyone is to be ready for changes. It’s important it comes to fruition but it’s important at this level people learn things quickly.”

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: L Williams (Wales); J Adams (Wales), R Henshaw (Ireland), B Aki (Ireland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); D Biggar (Wales), C Murray (Ireland); R Sutherland (Scotland), K Owens (Wales), T Furlong (Ireland); I Henderson (Ireland), A W Jones – captain (Wales); T Beirne (Ireland), J Tipuric (Wales), J Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: J George (England), W Jones (Wales), K Sinckler (England), C Lawes (England), T Faletau (Wales), A Price (Scotland), O Farrell (England), A Watson (England).

JAPAN: R Yamanaka; K Matsushima, T Lafaele, R Nakamura, S Fifita; Y Tamura, K Shigeno; K Inagaki, A Sakate, J Koo; W van der Walt, J Moore; M Leitch - captain, L Labuschagne, A Mafi.

Replacements: K Horikoshi, C Millar, A Ai Valu, J Cornelsen, K Himeno, T Tatafu, N Saito, R Matsuda.

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)