Denis Leamy: Players now ‘channel the dog’ in different ways

It’s 18 months since Brian O’Driscoll rued the lack of ‘dog’ in the senior Ireland side.

The former Ireland captain spoke to RTÉ about the ferociousness with which Sean O’Brien played the game and how that bit of nastiness was such a vital component to a rugby team going about it’s business.

Paul O’Connell was another placed in that category. So too Denis Leamy. O’Connell is now instilling all sorts of virtues in the national senior squad as forwards coach. Leamy is on board with Richie Murphy’s U20s as its defence guru.

Did O’Driscoll have a point?

“I understand the phrase and the game has moved on an awful lot since I played it,” said Leamy. “The mindset probably needs to be the same though, channel the energy and the dog in different ways so that you are clean and very good technically in terms of what you are trying to do in the tackle and stuff like that.

“You can still bring that energy and that bounce and that desire to do well but the game is a little bit different and you have to be so accurate in your tackles and in your shots,” the former Munster back row explained before tonight’s Six Nations game against Wales.

“If you get something wrong like in your timing the consequences are huge so we do encourage players to bring that little bit of an edge and bit of dog but it is all channelled in a really correct manner and a technical manner.”

The game isn’t the only thing different now. The players have changed too.

Leamy has only just come on board with the 20s this year but he has clearly been taken by a group of players who “lived like monks” throughout the pandemic and lockdowns, their commitment to their craft never wavering.

“The first thing that strikes me is they are very smart rugby players.

“They are very educated on the game so the academies are doing a great job in educating them as players. They are very smart and ultimately at this level you end up with intelligent players.

“They see things, they create things, they react really quickly. From where we would have been coming from (at that age), they are better conditioned, they have got nutritionists, psychologists, so they are in much better places than we would have been.

“They guys now would be the equivalent to what we were when we were 25, 26. They are just so well developed and they carry themselves so well. They are so professional.”

A win against Scotland last weekend was just the start required to this summer Six Nations campaign and Ireland have made six personnel changes for this follow-up task against Wales back at the tournament bubble that is Cardiff’s Arms Park.

The demands of so many games one after the other has prompted a “sensible” approach given the players’ inactivity for so long.

Leinster’s Tim Corkery and Ulster’s Nathan Doak come in to form a new half-back pairing while Chris Cosgrave has been ushered on to the wing.

Both props have been changed with Jack Boyle and Mark Donnelly clocking in for this one while Donnacha Byrne gets the nod at blindside.

Alex Soroka moves from the back row to join Harry Sheridan at lock.

Wales overcame Italy 25-8 in their opener. “We understand this is a different challenge,” said Leamy, “and there is a lot more growth in us.”