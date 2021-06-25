Van der Heever completes journey from Munster to Aviva

If Gerhard van der Heever lines out for Japan in Dublin next Saturday it will in some ways represent a rugby journey come full circle.

Now aged 32, the South African-born back, primarily playing as a full-back for Top League club Kubota Spears, is on tour with the Brave Blossoms having finally completed the required five years of residency in Japan. Facing Ireland at Aviva Stadium for his Test debut will give van der Heever the chance to show his true colours to the Munster supporters whom he feels did not see the best of him during three injury-hit seasons in red in the middle of the last decade.

When van der Heever arrived in Limerick in November 2013, signed by Rob Penney from the Stormers aged 24, the Bloemfontein native had already gained a Super Rugby winners medal with the Bulls and was lauded as a versatile back with the potential to become one of Munster’s more successful overseas signings.

A broken hand sustained on his debut against the Dragons was a bad omen, though, and van der Heever’s Munster’s career never gained the traction it might have in better circumstances. He left for Japan at the end of the 2015-16 season having scored six tries in 29 appearances but he told the Irish Examiner this week he looked back on his time in Ireland with fondness.

“I loved Munster, the squad and the coaches and I had an awesome time,” van der Heever said. “I enjoyed Limerick and still have friends that I’m in touch with on a regular basis so I’d like to go back and have a holiday in Ireland one summer and maybe get a couple of rounds of golf in.

“Yeah, I really enjoyed my time at Munster but I just went through a bad spell with injuries so it didn’t work out for me. The injuries meant I couldn’t make the most of it, I couldn’t get game time because I wasn’t 100 per cent fit for selection. So it wasn’t to be.”

The South African instead headed east for Japan, signing with Yamaha Jubilo where the possibility of Test rugby was soon placed on his horizon.

“It wasn’t really on my radar to play for Japan initially but in my first season at Yamaha I had a very good season at full-back and my Yamaha coach said it was a possibility if I became eligible for Japan over the next couple of years.

“So from then it was something that was in the back of my head and then it became the goal over time so from then on it was just about playing well and hoping it would happen one day.”

It could have happened sooner than this summer but for an administrative wrinkle.

“Initially it was three years (residency for qualification) but after my first season, in the off-season I went home to South Africa and when I came back to Japan, World Rugby had changed the rules for being out of country from 90 days to 60 days so then I had to redo my residency and it ended up being five years. So this month is actually my fifth year in Japan.”

He pulled on a Brave Blossoms jersey for the first time a fortnight ago in a tour warm-up game against the Sunwolves, whom he had represented in Super Rugby in 2018-19, but will watch Saturday’s Test against the British & Irish Lions from the Murrayfield stands in Edinburgh as the Japanese coaching ticket of Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown sticks largely with the players who made history two years ago in becoming the first Asian side to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, courtesy of those famous pool victories over Ireland and Scotland.

Both the Lions and Ireland can expect more of the same over the next two weekends as Japan returns to the Test stage for the first time since those heady days of 2019.

“I think the brand of rugby that Japan showed at the World Cup will be on display again, playing at full speed, guys running at people, keeping the ball alive. The speed of the game is important to us.”

Van der Heever would love the chance to be a part of it in Dublin next Saturday.

“I just want to grab the opportunity with both hands, train hard and show the coaches I’m ready for selection and can bring something different to a game with my agility and my feet, something they might not see but it’s a talented squad so if I get picked for one game it would be awesome.”