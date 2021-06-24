Sweetnam on the move to Oyonnax

Darren Sweetnam has missed out on a spot on the bench for Friday’s night’s Top 14 final in what would have been his last game for La Rochelle.

The former Munster winger, who was brought in by Ronan O’Gara as a ‘medical joker’ on a short-term contract at the beginning of April, is not included in the 23 for the decider against Toulouse at the Stade de France (Premier Sports, Ch 412, 7.45 pm).