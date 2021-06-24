Kazuki Himeno high on life as Highlanders stint has him primed for Lions test

The Highlanders were three games deep into their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign by the time Kazuki Himeno was cleared to make his debut in late March. Six weeks and five games later and the Japan back row was being named the tournament’s rookie of the year.

That he hit the ground running in New Zealand isn’t a total shock given the impact he made with the Brave Blossoms during the 2019 World Cup but the alacrity with which he adapted to such elite and new surrounds was still something to behold.

“I learned to back myself,” he said this week when asked what his first stint in New Zealand had taught him. “My strengths are ball-carrying and jackals. The defensive aspect is something that I had extra focus on.

“I improved mentally and physically. Mentally might be the biggest, there were lots of new learnings for me. When there were tough times, I had to figure that out.”

Himeno isn’t the first Japanese player to make such an impression in Dunedin. Fumiaki Tanaka was the first Japanese player to play Super Rugby when he joined the Highlanders in 2013 and he is remembered with affection after his three years on site.

That connection between the franchise and the 2019 World Cup hosts has been deepened via the dual interests of Tony Brown who has been balancing his duties as boss man with the Highlanders with his role as Jamie Joseph’s assistant with Japan.

For Himeno, the most daunting aspect of it all was having to learn and perform the sacred haka.

“As a rugby player, it was amazing. I was more nervous about the haka than the game itself because the haka is a huge tradition in New Zealand rugby with a mystique. I prepared a lot for it and my team-mates told me all about its history.

“I was very nervous but, after performing it, it really motivated me. It was a huge honour for me to perform the haka. We all practiced it as a team. I also did my own preparation, I watched videos because it has lots of detail and you need to perform it precisely.”

Brown’s international duties meant that he had to miss the Highlanders’ Super Rugby Trans-Tasman campaign and make for Japan and a two-week quarantine in the lead-up to this Saturday’s meeting with the British and Irish Lions in Edinburgh.

Himeno followed his club boss and the national team to Europe within half-an-hour of their loss to the Blues in that competition’s final. He finally pitched up in the UK weary from 24 hours of travel via Singapore and London but ready to go again.

“Yes. If the coaches trust me, I’m ready to play.”

He missed the side’s warm-up defeat of the Sunwolves in Shizuoka last weekend but little else given that this was their first game since the World Cup quarter-final loss in 2019.

“We have to prepare ourselves to win against the Lions, even with a short time to get ready. I had a good preparation in Super Rugby and I’m excited for the game on Saturday.

“We have lots of the same players as 2019 so the spirit has been carried on to this current team.

“Our culture has a good mix of the traditional culture with things that the new players have brought in. If we can have a good balance to those things, we will be in a good place.”

The Lions have announced one change to the team named on Tuesday with Hamish Watson suffering a concussion in training and being stood down. Justin Tipuric will take the Scottish flanker’s place in the back row.

Japan name their XV today at lunchtime.