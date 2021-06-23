Munster duo cleared to link up with Springboks during burns recovery

Earlier this month, the pair suffered burns to their legs, hands and face after a firepit accident
Munster duo cleared to link up with Springboks during burns recovery

Munster Rugby Squad Training, UL, Limerick 26/6/2020 RG Snyman Mandatory Credit ©INPHO

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 12:11

Munster's South African duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel home for the test series versus the Lions, the province has confirmed.

Earlier this month, the pair suffered burns to their legs, hands and face after a firepit accident. 

They are still receiving treatment for their injuries, but have been cleared to join up with the Springbok squad where they will continue to be assessed before next month's test series.

A Munster statement released today read: 

"Munster’s Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel to South Africa and will continue their respective recoveries under the care of the Springboks medical team.

"Both players had good reviews with the specialist this week having sustained burns in an accident earlier this month.

"De Allende and Snyman will both travel back to South Africa this week."

The first test is scheduled for July 4th in Cape Town.

More in this section

Sean O’Brien 12/2/2021 Concussion injury forces Connacht flanker Sean O’Brien to retire
Robbie Henshaw 17/6/2021 Warren Gatland full of praise for 'world-class' Robbie Henshaw
Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears - Gallagher Premiership - AJ Bell Stadium Manu Tuilagi forced to withdraw from England training squad through injury
#munster rugby
Garry Ringrose offloads to John Cooney 24/11/2018

Ireland to kick off autumn internationals with Las Vegas game against US Eagles

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up