Munster duo cleared to link up with Springboks during burns recovery

Munster's South African duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel home for the test series versus the Lions, the province has confirmed.
Earlier this month, the pair suffered burns to their legs, hands and face after a firepit accident.
They are still receiving treatment for their injuries, but have been cleared to join up with the Springbok squad where they will continue to be assessed before next month's test series.
A Munster statement released today read:
"Munster’s Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel to South Africa and will continue their respective recoveries under the care of the Springboks medical team.
"Both players had good reviews with the specialist this week having sustained burns in an accident earlier this month.
"De Allende and Snyman will both travel back to South Africa this week."
The first test is scheduled for July 4th in Cape Town.