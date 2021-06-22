Ireland to kick off autumn internationals with Las Vegas game against US Eagles

The Las Vegas meeting will be the first-ever rugby game to be held at the Allegiant Stadium
Ireland's Garry Ringrose offloads to John Cooney against the USA at the Aviva Stadium in 2018. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 18:47
Brendan O'Brien

Ireland will kick off their 2021 ‘autumn’ internationals with a game against the US Eagles in Las Vegas on October 30.

The game will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium which was opened last summer after a construction that cost almost $2bn and now serves as the home to the Las Vegas (formerly Oakland and Los Angeles) Raiders and the local university’s gridiron side.

The game has been tacked on to the usual three November internationals to be held at the Aviva Stadium. It will be Ireland’s first game on American soil since they beat Italy 54-7 at Chicago’s Soldier Field in late 2018.

“It’s thrilling to host an international rugby event of this calibre in Las Vegas, and we can’t wait to welcome the teams and their fans to the Sports Capital of the World,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and president.

“Nothing can match the energy and excitement of game day in Las Vegas. We’re confident the teams and their fans will find the only-in-Vegas experiences they’ve come to expect, from incredible entertainment and dining to outstanding attractions and outdoor adventure.” 

Ireland and the USA will also meet in Dublin in the coming weeks but the Las Vegas meeting will be the first-ever rugby game to be held at the Allegiant Stadium which is also due to play host to the CONCACAF football final, Garth Brooks, Guns N' Roses, and the WWE in the coming months.

