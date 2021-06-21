Shizuoka memories still strong as Iain Henderson and Lions brace for Japan

Iain Henderson has no intention of overlooking the part Japan will play in Murrayfield this Saturday when the 2021 British and Irish Lions play their first competitive game of the summer tour and, with it, their bow on Scottish soil.

The Ulster skipper is just one among a baker’s dozen of players in Warren Gatland’s squad who know what it’s like to lose to a Brave Blossoms side that saw off both Ireland and Scotland in the 2019 World Cup.

“We understand - two of the nations anyway - understand the massive threat that Japan can bring. Obviously, the style will be different to South Africa but the level of intensity will 100 per cent be there and we have to make sure that we're fully switched in to be able to cope with that,” said the second row. “It'll be a massive test for us.”

Japan, still coached by Jamie Joseph, haven’t played a Test match since that World Cup on home soil. Their preparations for this Saturday’s game in Edinburgh have centred on a game against exiled Super Rugby side, the Sunwolves, last week.

Rustiness is bound to be an issue, just as it is with a Lions side playing together for the first time ever, but the memories of Ireland’s loss to the Asian side in Shizuoka are clearly as vivid as ever for Henderson who remains wary despite their period of inactivity.

“They are definitely very strong. I think the Welsh and English have a good understanding too from outside. The upsets and the big performances that the Japanese have put in over the last number of years have been incredible.

“They have shocked and surprised, in a good way, a lot of the rugby playing world, if you like. It's great to see and I think it is only going to add to an even more exciting game at the weekend. Looking forward to the challenges that brings.”

Henderson knows from past experience that it can take the Lions time to find their stride.

He was part of a 2017 side that opened up that year’s tour with a shaky 13-7 win in Whangarei against a Provincial Barbarians side made up of Super Rugby second-string players which, he admits, took them by surprise.

The Lions travel north to Scotland from their Channel Islands base this time with what, on the surface, appears to be a more unsettled preparation given the obstacles posed by Covid and the late end to the Premiership season.

Their five Saracens players and Racing 92’s Finn Russell only joined them today and more will enter the fold after the English premiership final next weekend but Henderson feels that last week together has actually been an upgrade on their programme four years ago.

"This time on the last tour, we were coming together for camps for two, three, four days, splitting and then coming back together. It was quite disjointed in that manner and it didn't really feel like the tour had started.

"Whereas definitely from last Sunday when everyone got the planes in together to Jersey, there was a definite feel that it was the start of the tour. That's where things began.

"In terms of training, I can't remember exactly but I think there was just maybe about 15 when we came together last time who were there from the start. This time we've been up in the mid to high 20s who have been available to train from the start.

"That's already added a huge element of the majority of the squad being here and being able to get on board. It will be tough for the guys just coming in but I have no doubt they'll catch up as quickly as everyone else has jumped on board."