Different coach, new mission, same script as Ireland U20s get campaign underway

Ireland U20s embark on the 2021 Six Nations with a different coach and new mission as they prepare to face Scotland Saturday afternoon in their championship opener at Cardiff Arms Park. Do not, however, expect Richie Murphy’s squad to veer too far from the script that earned a Grand Slam in 2019 and took them to the cusp of another last year before Covid-19 denied them with two rounds remaining.

That was the work of former head coach Noel McNamara and, as is the way with age-grade rugby, a different group of 20s but there are some constants in personnel and one of them, centre Cathal Forde, sees continuity in the style of Ireland’s play that proved so irresistible for Irish supporters and players in the past two seasons.

“We have licence to play what we see in front of us, play heads up rugby,” Connacht academy midfielder Forde said. “Obviously we have our shape on the back of that — all that comes from the coaches. It is a case of enjoying our rugby and going out and giving a performance.

“All the boys are really looking forward to it, there has been a really good energy around the squad in the gym and pitch sessions and we are really just looking forward to getting out there and getting competitive rugby under our belts.”

There has been previous little game time for the majority of this Ireland with all but senior professional rugby permitted under public health guidelines until recently. Forde has managed to get some precious minutes in for the Eagles, Connacht’s A team and also played some Sevens but was grateful for the opportunity to train with Andy Friend’s senior squad.

“I got a few weeks with them throughout the year. I got massive experience from the likes of Jack (Carty) and Bundee (Aki). They have been fairly helpful to my game. Bundee knows his stuff and he has been great to me. I’m always looking for fixes for my game and if he spots them, they’ll call them out to me, give me a few tips.”

Forde will have Connacht team-mate Shane Jennings by his side in midfield in a team named by Murphy Friday that will be captained by Munster No 8 Alex Kendellen and features four more players who, like the skipper, have earned senior debuts with their provinces this season.

One of them is versatile Leinster back Jamie Osborne, a long-time national underage team-mate of Forde’s and today’s starting full-back.

“Jamie has a good bit of experience, he has six or seven caps for Leinster, he has brought that experience into us and from full-back he has really taken charge, bossing the defence. His pace and strength in attack is a massive asset to him. He has been good in training.

“He is a good lad. I played U18 with him as well and had a camp or two at 19s with him. I have got to know him a good bit, he is a good lad.”

This will be Osborne’s first U20 cap but not Forde’s. He was a member of McNamara’s 2020 squad which won its first three games against Wales, Scotland and away to England but were denied the chance of back-to-back slams by the first Covid-19 lockdown. The centre is taking only positives from the experience.

“We had a successful three games last year and there is a similar energy around this squad as last year. So, it is good to have got the experience of it. This is similar.

“The lads last year finished up with two games to go and we were going very well, were three from three. It is lucky for myself and a few of the other lads here to have another opportunity at it to get back out playing.”