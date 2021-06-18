Kieran Crowley aims to leave Treviso on winning note

Benetton head coach Kieran Crowley hopes his team can give rugby fans in Italy something to celebrate in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup final Saturday (6.30pm).

After failing to pick up a single victory in the 16-game regular season, Benetton won all four of the Rainbow Cup fixtures they played to secure a place in the North v South final against South African side the Bulls.

“It will be a massive challenge, but hopefully the people who have supported us through the down times get something to smile about,” said Crowley.

There will be 1,250 fans watching in Stadio Di Monigo in Treviso - Benetton’s home. After no wins in the PRO14 campaign, Crowley’s side kicked off this tournament with a 46-19 win over Glasgow before back-to-back derby victories over Zebre raised the prospect of them reaching the Rainbow Cup final.

Connacht were seen off, and the postponement of their scheduled clash with the Ospreys - due to a covid outbreak at the Welsh region - confirmed Benetton would top the northern section.

Former All Black Crowley, who takes over as Italy head coach after this fixture rejected any grumbles from second-placed Munster: “We were disappointed that the Ospreys game didn’t go ahead but that was the way it is. Munster made a lot of noise about it but in the end they lost to Connacht. We beat Connacht and Glasgow, so that goes your next couple of teams down. It is not ideal because we haven’t played everyone, but these were the rules.”